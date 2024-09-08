Sunday Edition: The legacy of President Russell M. Nelson as he nears his 100th birthday

This week on Sunday Edition, KSL TV’s Carole Mikita and Sarah Jane Weaver, editor of the Deseret News, join Boyd Matheson for a special episode as Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, nears his 100th birthday.

They look back on his 100-year legacy and the changes in the church that have taken place during his life and time as president of the church. Sarah and Carole talk with Boyd about President Nelson’s influence on members of the church, as well as his influence on leaders around the world and his side-by-side leadership style.

They also share the principles they have learned from working with him. Finally, Boyd reflects on his time following President Nelson around the world, and the principles Nelson believes and lives that are impressive, important and inspiring.