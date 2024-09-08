Former BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Boots A Bengals Record

CINCINNATI, OHIO- Only about five minutes into his NFL career, former BYU punter Ryan Rehkow uncorked an 80-yard punt, good for the longest in Cincinnati Bengals history.

Ryan Rehkow Takes The Record

With 7:28 remaining in the first quarter in Sunday morning’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots, the Bengals’ second drive of the season stalled out deep in their own territory. Ryan Rehkow, the undrafted rookie free agent out of BYU, was called on to flip the field. On only his second punt as a professional football player, Rehkow, standing on his own five yard line, sent the ball high and deep, where it bounced and rolled its way just into the opposite end zone, resulting in a touchback. The 80-yard boot made Ryan Rehkow the owner of the longest punt in Cincinnati Bengals history.

The rook made the HISTORY BOOKS!! Ryan Rehkow with an 80-YD PUNT, making it the longest punt in Bengals history 👏@r_rehkow24 | 📺: #NEvsCIN on CBS/@paramountplus pic.twitter.com/j0LtgME8Wu — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 8, 2024

Ryan Rehkow’s Journey To The NFL

Rehkow spent four years in Provo with the Cougars, averaging 48.4 yards per punt in his senior season. He originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, but was waived in June. Shortly thereafter, Ryan signed with the Bengals where he won the starting punter job in training camp.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.