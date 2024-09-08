Saints RB Jamaal Williams Adds To Blowout With Fourth-Quarter TD

NEW ORLEANS – Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams scored just one touchdown in his first season with the Saints.

In the 2024 season opener against the Carolina Panthers, Williams tied that mark with a fourth-quarter score.

The Saints absolutely dominated the Panthers in week one. Williams’ late TD basically served as a cherry on top of what was already a guaranteed win.

Just like in previous years of his career, William’s role is best described as a power back and drive finisher.

He took 10 carries for 34 yards before running in the TD that gave New Orleans a 47-10 lead.

Williams wasn’t the only local to find the end zone in the Saints’ routing of the Panthers at home.

On the first drive of the game, former Weber State WR Rashid Shaheed caught a bomb from Derek Carr to open scoring at the Superdome.

About Jamaal Williams

Before his time in the NFL, Williams was a star at BYU. He finished his time in Provo as the Cougars’ all-time leading rusher in both career and single-yard yards.

During his time at BYU (2012-14, 2016), Williams ran the ball 726 times for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also had 60 receptions for 567 yards and a touchdown. Williams only lost two fumbles during his college career.

Following his time at BYU, the Southern California native was selected by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his professional career with the Packers before signing with the Lions in 2021.

Last season, Williams ran for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL. With his 17 touchdowns, Williams became the Detroit Lions’ single-season touchdown rushing leader, passing the legendary Barry Sanders.

Williams helped the Lions to a 9-8 record in his second and final season in Detroit.

During his first six seasons in the league, the former BYU star has run for 3,652 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s also recorded 1,191 receiving yards and eight touchdowns out of the backfield.

The running back signed with the Saints in March 2023. During his first season in New Orleans, Williams posted 106 carries for 306 yards and a touchdown.

