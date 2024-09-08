On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Bad sign for ‘Monday Night Football’: DirecTV files FCC complaint against Disney

Sep 8, 2024, 2:58 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm

DirecTV filed a complaint Saturday with the Federal Communications Commission alleging Disney did n...

DirecTV filed a complaint Saturday with the Federal Communications Commission alleging Disney did not negotiate in good faith as the two sides remain at an impasse on a distribution deal. (Thomas Trutschel, Photothek/Getty Images via CNN) Newsource

(Thomas Trutschel, Photothek/Getty Images via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ROBERT ILICH, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — DirecTV filed a complaint Saturday with the Federal Communications Commission alleging Disney did not negotiate in good faith as the two sides remain at an impasse on a distribution deal.

“Disney has violated the FCC’s good faith mandates by predicating any licensing agreement on DIRECTV’s waiving any legal claims on Disney’s past, current, or future anticompetitive actions, including its ongoing packaging and minimum penetration demands,” a DirecTV spokesperson told CNN on Sunday.

In the 10-page complaint, DirecTV claimed the negotiations stalled because, “Disney insists on bundling and penetration requirements that a federal district court judge in New York recently found in the context of the ‘Venu’ joint venture to be unlawful, anticompetitive, and ‘bad for consumers.’”

On August 16, a federal judge temporarily blocked the launch of Venu Sports, a joint sports streaming venture from Disney, Fox Corporation and Warner Brothers Discovery after Fubo, a sports streaming service, filed a lawsuit against the media giants. Warner Brothers Discovery is the parent company of CNN.

Millions of viewers are impacted

More than 11 million subscribers have been affected by Disney pulling its ABC stations, ESPN and other cable networks from DirecTV’s lineup last week. The blackout came ahead of the upcoming presidential debate on ABC between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the final rounds of US Open tennis and the start of the NFL season. ESPN owns the broadcast rights to “Monday Night Football,” which will be blacked out for DirecTV subscribers unless a deal is reached.

“We continue to negotiate with DirecTV to restore access to our content as quickly as possible,” a Disney spokesperson told CNN on Sunday. “We urge DirecTV to stop creating diversions and instead prioritize their customers by finalizing a deal that would allow their subscribers to watch our strong upcoming lineup of sports, news and entertainment programming, starting with the return of Monday Night Football.”

DirecTV subscribers have been blacked out of Disney’s owned-and-operated ABC local stations in six major media markets — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston and San Francisco — as well as the smaller markets of Fresno, California, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The opening game for “Monday Night Football” features the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. In 2023, the first “Monday Night Football” game — a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Jets — drew 22.64 million viewers, its biggest audience of the ESPN era, which dates back to 2006.

The blackout also includes ESPN’s suite of channels and the Disney Channel, Disney Jr., FX and National Geographic.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Linda Sun, a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, exits Brooklyn federal court after she was ...

Gloria Pazmino, CNN

An alleged Chinese agent went undetected in New York state government for years

When Linda Sun visited Beijing in the winter of 2018, according to federal prosecutors, a Chinese businessman based in the US made travel arrangements for her and reserved a presidential suite once used by First Lady Michelle Obama.

3 hours ago

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the New York Jets while wear...

Ben Morse and Kevin Dotson, CNN

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill ‘briefly detained’ by police hours before season-opening game

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was “briefly detained” by police after a traffic incident just hours before Miami’s season-opening game on Sunday.

4 hours ago

Kendrick Lamar, seen here in June 2023, will be the 2025 headlining act for the Super Bowl LIX half...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will be the headlining act for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

5 hours ago

FILE - The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York St...

Chris Isidore, CNN

Boeing reaches deal with union to avoid strike

Boeing and the Machinists union, which represents 33,000 of its employees on the West Coast, have reached a tentative deal that could avoid a strike that had been set to start this Friday.

7 hours ago

Fire crews monitor the Line Fire on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2024, near Running Springs, California. Some...

Artemis Moshtaghian and Eric Zerkel, CNN

California wildfire burns so intensely it creates its own weather as it spreads, forcing evacuations

Some Southern California residents were forced from their homes Saturday after an explosive wildfire grew by more than 3,000 acres in mere hours – and is burning so intensely that it is creating its own weather.

19 hours ago

Authorities block traffic on I-75 in Laurel County, Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, after repo...

Raja Razek and Emma Tucker, CNN

Manhunt underway after 5 people injured in Kentucky shooting near Interstate 75, officials say

A manhunt is underway for a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting Saturday near an interstate in a rural area of Laurel County, Kentucky, located south of Lexington, according to the sheriff’s office

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Bad sign for ‘Monday Night Football’: DirecTV files FCC complaint against Disney