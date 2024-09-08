Former Ute Jaylon Johnson Seals Chicago Bears Win With Late Interception

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS- The hype around the Chicago Bears has been palpable all offseason with many new additions to the offense, but it was Jaylon Johnson on the defensive side with an interception to seal an opening Sunday win for the bears.

Crunch Time Interception for Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson

With less than two minutes to play in a Sunday morning matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Tennessee Titans, the Bears defense was preserving a touchdown lead. The Titans, led by Will Levis, were on their last life, attempting to convert a 4 & 10 from their own 40 yard line. The snap brought four Chicago rushers, wo were able to get pressure, forcing a premature throw from Levis, that ended up in the hand of Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson had three solo tackles to go along with his interception on a day where the Chicago defense forced three turnovers, including a pick 6.

About Jaylon Johnson

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson played at the University of Utah from 2017-19.

During his time with the Utes, the Fresno, California native had 102 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 28 pass breakups in 39 games played.

He was named First-team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019.

Following his college career, Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tanner Tripp

