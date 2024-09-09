On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

When will cooler temperatures hit Utah?

Sep 8, 2024, 6:33 PM

A few of some of the first leaves to turn in Utah in Midway. The weather in Utah may take a turn towards cooler temperatures this week. (Janice Noyce via X)

(Janice Noyce via X)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY EMMA KEDDINGTON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Lower temperatures, some showers, and some smoke are in the cards for Utah this week.

National Weather Service Salt Lake City Meteorologist Jon Wilson says that winds from the southwest will bring some moisture to the state.

“We’re going to notice the biggest change here starting Sunday. But continuing Monday and Tuesday, [there] will be a little bit better chances for showers and thunderstorms,” Wilson said.

Wilson says while we may see some smoke from California fires, it won’t be nearly as bad as last week.

“[We’ll see] pretty limited concentrations of smoke, but you will see some reduced visibility out there with some of that haze. But nothing like we’ve seen prior here this summer.”

The first week of September has housed temperatures in the 90s. Those temperatures will start to drop off mid-week, according to KSL Weather’s Kevin Eubank.

“A cold front will come through mid week, should bring some thunderstorms and drop our temperatures into the 70s and 80s,” he said.

Despite the drop in temperature, the fall colors aren’t going to come out for another few weeks, says KSL Weather’s Matt Johnson. However, there were some fall colors sighted in the Midway mountains this weekend.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Blair Rice and her dog Mattie. When Mattie died, Rice decided to to use a process called aquamation...

Brianna Chavez

Aquamation now an option offered to Utah pet owners

Aquamation is a water-based cremation, that some say makes the painful process of saying goodbye for pet owners just a little easier.

2 hours ago

This week on Sunday Edition, KSL TV's Carole Mikita and Sarah Jane Weaver, editor of the Deseret Ne...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: The legacy of President Russell M. Nelson as he nears his 100th birthday

This week on Sunday Edition, KSLTV's Carole Mikita and Sarah Jane Weaver, editor of the Deseret News, join Boyd Matheson for a special episode as Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, nears his 100th birthday.

6 hours ago

The fifth annual Wheelchair Palooza event will be held at the Bluffdale Skate Park on Sept. 7. (Uta...

Carlysle Price

Wheelchair Palooza transforming challenges into triumphs

The fifth annual Wheelchair Palooza is coming to Bluffdale City Skate Park, bringing the community together to connect and provide resources for wheelchair users.

8 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

Seven children were held hostage in a St. George hotel room, police say

Seven children are safe after police say their father held the kids hostage in a hotel room.

9 hours ago

FILE — Utah Capitol....

Jacob Freeman

Utah Debate Commission releases governor polling data, debate schedules

The Utah Debate Commission released polling data for the 2024 Utah gubernatorial election.

10 hours ago

Utah Transit Authority bus, as the department is set to create new express line....

Jeff McMurray, Associated Press

Cars talking to one another could help reduce fatal crashes on US roads

The secret to avoiding red lights during rush hour in Utah's largest city might be as simple as following a bus.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

When will cooler temperatures hit Utah?