When will cooler temperatures hit Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — Lower temperatures, some showers, and some smoke are in the cards for Utah this week.

National Weather Service Salt Lake City Meteorologist Jon Wilson says that winds from the southwest will bring some moisture to the state.

“We’re going to notice the biggest change here starting Sunday. But continuing Monday and Tuesday, [there] will be a little bit better chances for showers and thunderstorms,” Wilson said.

Wilson says while we may see some smoke from California fires, it won’t be nearly as bad as last week.

“[We’ll see] pretty limited concentrations of smoke, but you will see some reduced visibility out there with some of that haze. But nothing like we’ve seen prior here this summer.”

The first week of September has housed temperatures in the 90s. Those temperatures will start to drop off mid-week, according to KSL Weather’s Kevin Eubank.

“A cold front will come through mid week, should bring some thunderstorms and drop our temperatures into the 70s and 80s,” he said.

Despite the drop in temperature, the fall colors aren’t going to come out for another few weeks, says KSL Weather’s Matt Johnson. However, there were some fall colors sighted in the Midway mountains this weekend.

9.8.24 As mentioned, Cascade Springs, Wasatch Mountains State Park and the Midway hills ALWAYS turn first. Many other locations still pretty green, love seeing this! 🍁 📍: Midway, UT

📸: Janice Noyce pic.twitter.com/qgStleqLZ3 — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) September 8, 2024