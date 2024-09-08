On the Site:
Rams WR Puka Nacua Won't Return In Second Half With Knee Injury

Sep 8, 2024, 7:56 PM

DETROIT – Former BYU and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua reinjured his knee in the first half of the season opener against the Detroit Lions.

He attempted to return to the field after spending some time in the medical tent before ultimately finishing out the half on the sideline.

With about seven minutes left in the second quarter, Matt Stafford threw a short pass to Nacua across the middle of the field.

No one made contact with Nacua but he had to go down to the field to catch the pass. He landed on his right side when going down for the catch, leading with his right knee.

He immediately started grabbing at his knee after the play was called dead.

Nacua missed time during the preseason with a knee injury.

There is a chance that he reaggravated the previous injury but specifics have yet to be released. As the second half kicked off, the Rams officially listed Nacua as out.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

