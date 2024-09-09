On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Crews work fast to put out North Salt Lake garage fire, no injuries reported

Sep 8, 2024, 8:33 PM | Updated: 9:02 pm

Crews work to contain a garage fire in North Salt Lake on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (South Davis Metro Fire)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


NORTH SALT LAKE Residents of a North Salt Lake home were not hurt, following a garage fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the South Davis Metro Fire Facebook page, the fire occurred in the Eaglewood area of North Salt Lake. Crews were notified of the fire just after 3 p.m.

Crews had the fire under control within seven minutes after arrival and completely out just four minutes later.

“Damage was contained to the garage without spread to the living area, leaving the home occupiable,” the post said.

No injuries were reported to either firefighters or the occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

