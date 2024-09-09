On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police searching for assault suspect in Utah County

Sep 8, 2024, 9:45 PM | Updated: 10:01 pm

A light on top of a police car...

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

PAYSON Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 22-year-old man who they say allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on X by UCSO, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. They said Kaden Alan Beckstrom was unprovoked in his alleged assault of the man at a trailer park in Spring Lake along state Route 198 between Payson and Santaquin.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

(Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have information on this case, you are asked to call Central Utah 911 or (801) 798-5600.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Authorities block traffic on Interstate 75 in Kentucky on Saturday. (Matt Downing via CNN Newsource...

Paradise Afshar, Raja Razek, Lauren Mascarenhas and Chris Boyette, CNN

Kentucky sheriff’s office searches for motive as hunt for I-75 shooter goes on

As authorities search the dense woods of rural Laurel County, Kentucky, for a suspect in the shooting of five people on Interstate 75, investigators say they have yet to establish a motive for the attack but have ruled out “road rage.”

6 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

Seven children were held hostage in a St. George hotel room, police say

Seven children are safe after police say their father held the kids hostage in a hotel room.

11 hours ago

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Mark Jones

South Jordan police searching for alleged purse thief

South Jordan police are looking for an individual who they say allegedly stole a purse.

1 day ago

The operation was the result of a joint investigation between the Detroit Police Department and Hom...

CNN

Teen arrested after raid uncovers illegal 3D-printed gun operation

A raid at the house in Detroit may have stopped several so-called ghost guns from hitting the streets after uncovering an illegal 3D-printed gun operation.

1 day ago

This photo provided by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, shows some of...

Olga R. Rodriguez, Associated Press

A California man was charged with killing 81 animals in a three-hour shooting rampage

A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens.

2 days ago

A student weeps at a makeshift memorial after a shooting Wednesday at Apalachee High School, on Sep...

CNN

Georgia high school shooting suspect and his father make first court appearances, do not enter pleas

A 14-year-old Apalachee High School student and his father, who are both charged in connection with a shooting at the Georgia school that left two students and two teachers dead earlier this week, appeared in court Friday, both declining to enter a plea to the charges against them.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Police searching for assault suspect in Utah County