On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

UPDATE: Police arrest man for assaulting a 62-year-old in Utah County

Sep 8, 2024, 9:45 PM | Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 12:32 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

(UPDATE, Monday, 8:11 p.m.)  On Monday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kaden Alan Beckstrom had been taken into custody.

Police said that he was arrested around 2 p.m., at the site of Sunday evening’s alleged assault.

His mother, Cindy Jackman, 58, was also arrested Monday for investigation of obstruction of justice and drug offenses.

PAYSON Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 22-year-old man who they say allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on X by UCSO, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. They said Kaden Alan Beckstrom was unprovoked in his alleged assault of the man at a trailer park in Spring Lake along state Route 198 between Payson and Santaquin.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

(Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have information on this case, you are asked to call Central Utah 911 or (801) 798-5600.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Helper Museum reported a historic miner's hat missing, and likely stolen after Labor Day in 2024....

Michael Houck

Stolen historic miner’s hat was thrown in the trash, Helper police say

A 100-year-old miner's hat might be permanently lost to time, as it was thrown in the trash weeks before it was reported missing, police say.

1 hour ago

Seven people are facing criminal charges in the gang-related killing of a14-year-old boy who was gu...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

7, including teen’s mother, face charges in gang-related killing of 14-year-old boy

Two adults and five teenagers were charged Monday in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy at the Monaco Apartments in Millcreek last month.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV) Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Ogden police seek information in 11-year-old cold case

It’s been over 11 years since Robert Santos Soto Jr., 26, was gunned down in front of his Ogden home and still, there are very few leads in solving his murder.

18 hours ago

Two pictures of the car that Sandy police believe is involved in a serious hit and run accident tha...

Garna Mejia and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Police release images of car possibly involved in a hit-and-run that hospitalized a high schooler

Sandy police are still searching for the people responsible for hitting an 18-year-old woman with their car and fleeing from the scene. 

19 hours ago

Two women who manage a care facility in Vernal have been arrested and booked into the Uintah County...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Vernal care facility managers arrested, accused of abusing resident

Two employees of a facility that helps residents with mental health and other disabilities have been arrested and accused of beating a resident with a wooden dowel, and a third employee is accused of not doing anything about it.

20 hours ago

A still shot of Jonathan Soberanis arrest by West Valley City police officers during an alleged inc...

Courtney Johns

Competency hearing set for man with history of sexual misconduct allegations involving children

Jonathan Soberanis's federal competency hearing has been set for March 2025, nearly three years after his original charges, with new expert evaluations on the horizon.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

UPDATE: Police arrest man for assaulting a 62-year-old in Utah County