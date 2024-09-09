UPDATE: Police arrest man for assaulting a 62-year-old in Utah County

(UPDATE, Monday, 8:11 p.m.) — On Monday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kaden Alan Beckstrom had been taken into custody.

Police said that he was arrested around 2 p.m., at the site of Sunday evening’s alleged assault.

His mother, Cindy Jackman, 58, was also arrested Monday for investigation of obstruction of justice and drug offenses.

PAYSON — Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 22-year-old man who they say allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on X by UCSO, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. They said Kaden Alan Beckstrom was unprovoked in his alleged assault of the man at a trailer park in Spring Lake along state Route 198 between Payson and Santaquin.

Today about 4:00 PM Kaden Alan Beckstrom, age 22 and transient, assaulted a 62 year old man in a trailer park in Spring Lake along SR-198 between Payson and Santaquin, then fled on foot. The assault was unprovoked. If you know where he is call Central Utah 911 at (801)798-5600. pic.twitter.com/Hu0J8riX7R — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) September 9, 2024

Police said the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

If you have information on this case, you are asked to call Central Utah 911 or (801) 798-5600.