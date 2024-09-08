LocalsInTheNFL Week One Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The first week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with just Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week one.

Every local player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week two of the 2024 NFL season begins on Thursday, September 12, as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

NFL Locals’ Week One: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local Performances

On Friday Night, former Utah State QB Jordan Love completed 17 of his 34 pass attempts for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Two Saints locals found the end zone in the week one blowout over Carolina. Early in the first, former Weber State WR Rashid Shaheed caught a 59-yard bomb for a touchdown. He finished with three receptions for 73 yards and a TD. In the fourth, former BYU RB Jamaal Williams ran in a score of his own, finishing with 11 carries for 38 yards and a TD.

Former Utah RB Zack Moss made his Bengals debut on Sunday. He had four carries for 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added 2 receptions for 17 yards through the air.

Former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson was all over the field for the Bears in the week one comeback win over the Titans. He posted three solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and a game-sealing interception.

Former Aggie LB Bobby Wagner made his debut for the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He led the team in total tackles with 10 (five solo tackles) and added three tackles for loss.

Judge Memorial High star Kaden Elliss led the Falcons in total tackles with nine (four solo tackles) in the week one loss to Pittsburgh.

Despite losing a heartbreaker to Houston at home, former Utah safety Julian Blackmon led the Colts in solo tackles with 10 (13 total tackles).

In The Statsheet

On Thursday Night Football, two locals on the Baltimore Ravens made a few plays. Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy made one solo tackle before leaving with an injury. Former Ute safety Marcus Williams led the team in solo tackles with five (six total tackles) and added one pass breakup.

On Friday in Brazil, former BYU Cougar and current Packers safety Zayne Anderson recorded one solo tackle.

Former BYU WR Puka Nacua posted four receptions for 35 yards and one rush for seven yards in the first half before going down with an injury.

Former BYU QB Taysom Hill saw touches as a receiver and rusher in the season opener. He finished with five carries for 35 yards as well as one reception for one yard.

Former East High standout and Steelers RB Jaylen Warren took two carries for seven yards in Pittsburgh’s season-opening 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

In the same game, former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier had three carries for 21 yards. On the other end, former Ute Clark Phillips III posted one solo tackle.

Former BYU DT and current Arizona Cardinal Khyiris Tonga posted one solo tackle in week one.

In Buffalo’s win over Arizona, a local on offense and defense made an impact. Former Weber State CB Taron Johnson recorded one tackle. Former Ute TE Dalton Kincaid was targeted twice and pulled in one reception for 11 yards.

Former Bingham High standout Jay Tufele recorded four tackles (two solo tackles) and one tackle for loss in the Bengals’ loss to New England.

Another Bingham High alum, TE Dalton Schultz, reeled in three catches for 16 yards against Indianapolis.

Former Utah LB Devin Lloyd had nine tackles (seven solo tackles) and one tackle for loss in week one.

Orem High star Alohi Gilman recorded three solo tackles in the Chargers’ week one win over the Raiders.

Former Ute and current Seahawks safety Marquise Blair had two solo tackles in a win over Denver.

On the other side, a few former Utah Utes for the Broncos made their mark. WR Devaughn Vele made his NFL debut and pulled down eight receptions for 39 yards. LB Cody Barton had two solo tackles and one tackle for loss.

Former Utah State LB Nick Vigil saw some action in the second half of the Cowboys game against the Browns. He recorded two total tackles (one solo tackle). For the Browns, former Ute Mohamoud Diabate put up the same stat line.

Secured The Win

On Thursday Night Football, former BYU Cougar Kingsley Suamataia and the Chiefs’ O-Line only allowed two sacks on their way to a 27-20 win.

Former Utah State LS Patrick Scales and former Southern Utah OL Braxton Jones both contributed to Chicago’s week one win over the Tennessee Titans.

Former Utah OL Braeden Daniels and the Texans’ O-Line held strong in a two-point win over the Colts.

Former Weber State OL Sua Opeta did his work in the trenches as the Buccaneers defeated the Commanders.

Former Utah OL Sataoa Laumea helped the Seahawks top the Broncos in week one.

Former Desert Hills High star Penei Sewell showed no regression as the Lions topped the Rams

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Top Local NFL Performances? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL