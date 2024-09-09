On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
LOCAL NEWS

‘We didn’t know she was suffering;’ community mourns family killed in murder-suicide

Sep 9, 2024, 7:00 AM

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


WEST HAVEN – Close relatives and neighbors of a family who died in a tragic murder-suicide mourned together and remembered their lives at a vigil Sunday night.

The Weber County Sheriff’s office said the death of 32-year-old Maribel Ibarra and her three children was ruled a murder-suicide.

All four were found dead inside a car in the driveway of their home.

KSL TV spoke exclusively with Maribel Ibarra’s brother, Angel Ibarra, who also lives at the home with his wife, brother, cousin, and father. Angel Ibarra said he and his wife were in California when the incident occurred. He said he last spoke to his sister through the ring doorbell Saturday, and everything seemed normal.

“Nothing was off at all,” Angel Ibarra said. “At first we didn’t want to believe at all what happened. It just felt like a dream.”

Close relatives and neighbors of a family who died in a tragic murder-suicide mourned together and remembered their lives at a vigil Sunday night. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) A vigil held in West Haven. Angel Ibarra said his four-year-old nephew, Jordan, two-year-old niece, Yaitza, and one-year-old niece, Alitzel brought joy to their household. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) People at the vigil sang a hymn, said prayers in both Spanish and English, and talked about the sorrow that comes after a tragedy like this one. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

Angel Ibarra said his four-year-old nephew, Jordan, two-year-old niece, Yaitza, and one-year-old niece, Alitzel brought joy to their household.

“Every morning you just see those smiles, and they would just tell (his wife), ‘I’m going to school!’ and, for me, I would give them a little tickles,” he said. “For my dad…they’re their little companions. They would just follow them, like, you know, this is grandpa.”

He said his family didn’t see any signs Maribel Ibarra was struggling with mental health issues.

“I wish she would have spoke up,” Angel Ibarra said. “I wish she would have told us what she was battling with. She didn’t show any signs…obviously, you don’t show any signs tell it’s too late.”

Angel said his family has been grieving the loss of his mother, who died from cancer five months ago.

“That was really hard on all of us, going through it for five years of chemo till the end,” he said. “We all took care of her. We all loved her. And, we were there till her last breath.”

Angel Ibarra said he wishes his sister would’ve asked for help. He recommends people talk with their family or friends about hardships.

“I do recommend people to speak up, to dial 988,” he said. “People need to speak up rather than, I guess, be laughed at for something that’s probably that shouldn’t be laughed at, at all.”

Amanda Smith, one of the Ibarra’s neighbors, helped organize Sunday’s vigil following funeral services for the mother and her children.

“I don’t think any of us can fully process it,” Smith said. “We’re probably never going to be able to.”

People at the vigil sang a hymn, said prayers in both Spanish and English, and talked about the sorrow that comes after a tragedy like this one.

“September is Suicide Awareness Month ironically, so hopefully it’s awareness for everyone because everyone’s fighting their own battles and we don’t always know what they are, obviously,” Smith said.

She and other speakers said they wanted to show this family love and acceptance.

“We don’t want people to feel alone,” Smith said. “I’m not going to diagnose what happened, I don’t know. None of us really do. But what takes place to get a person to this point? And again, there’s no judgment because we’re not walking in her shoes. We don’t know.”

Angel Ibarra said his family is close with many of their neighbors. He said they’re grateful for the support they’ve been shown.

“We will find that peace and we’ll still have that support and love from everyone, no matter what,” he said.

He said his family has been in touch with the father of the three children who died. Angel Ibarra said the father did not live with them.

“They were very supportive, we’re grateful for them, and they’re grateful for us also,” Angel Ibarra said. “Trying to keep everything peace and love and cordial. And I’ll just try to keep everything as much, as peaceful as it is.”

Angel Ibarra and Smith said they wanted the vigil and the circumstances to bring awareness to mental health problems people may be facing. They said they want people to be reminded they are not alone.

“I just want to tell her that I love her, and I miss her and her kids, too. I’ll miss them the most,” Angel Ibarra said.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

 

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

 

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

 

Other community-based resources

