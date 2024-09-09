On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Reveals First Look Of Delta Center Inaugural Ice

Sep 9, 2024, 9:26 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With just over a week until the Utah Hockey Club begins their preseason training camp, the inaugural ice sheet has been laid down at the Delta Center. On Sunday afternoon, the club gave fans their first look of the team’s new home on social media.

How The NHL Ice Is Built

Featuring the same inaugural logo found on the practice sheet at the Olympic oval, the video illustrates how the ice is carefully constructed by using a collection of fabrics and paints to create all the logos, lines and face-off circles. Thin layers of water are then repeatedly applied over the top until the ice reaches a thickness of about two inches.

Most NHL ice sheets are kept at a temperature of about 19 F to 24 F by using a system of pipes that contains either a salt brine, antifreeze mixture or refrigerant in order to keep the ice cold enough throughout the event. The temperature inside the arena is kept between 50 F to 60 F.

The ice is then maintained on game nights by the use of a Zamboni to resurface the sheet in between periods. Meanwhile, an ice crew with shovels enters the ice during timeouts to remove any of the snow that was created by players stopping on their skates.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans will be able to see this new ice sheet during the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Injury Update On RBs LJ Martin, Hinckley Ropati For Wyoming Week

The latest on BYU's injured running backs for week three.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Wyoming Game

BYU's depth chart for week three against the Wyoming Cowboys.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s White Sweater Spotted On Social Media

After releasing official images and a video of the team's home sweater for the 2024-25 season, the Utah Hockey Club finally revealed their white away sweater on social media.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Big 12 Opener Against Kansas State

Kickoff time set for BYU's Big 12 opener against Kansas State.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week One Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Check out our Locals In The NFL weekly roundup for top performances, all stats, and locals who picked up a week one win.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Won’t Return In Second Half With Knee Injury

Former BYU WR Puka Nacua is questionable to return to the Rams' Sunday Night Football season-opener with a knee injury.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah Hockey Club Reveals First Look Of Delta Center Inaugural Ice