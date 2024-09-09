Utah Hockey Club Reveals First Look Of Delta Center Inaugural Ice

SALT LAKE CITY – With just over a week until the Utah Hockey Club begins their preseason training camp, the inaugural ice sheet has been laid down at the Delta Center. On Sunday afternoon, the club gave fans their first look of the team’s new home on social media.

How The NHL Ice Is Built

Featuring the same inaugural logo found on the practice sheet at the Olympic oval, the video illustrates how the ice is carefully constructed by using a collection of fabrics and paints to create all the logos, lines and face-off circles. Thin layers of water are then repeatedly applied over the top until the ice reaches a thickness of about two inches.

The inaugural logo is looking real nice 😮‍💨 Yes, I can still skate. pic.twitter.com/M4VlsVHOTu — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Most NHL ice sheets are kept at a temperature of about 19 F to 24 F by using a system of pipes that contains either a salt brine, antifreeze mixture or refrigerant in order to keep the ice cold enough throughout the event. The temperature inside the arena is kept between 50 F to 60 F.

The ice is then maintained on game nights by the use of a Zamboni to resurface the sheet in between periods. Meanwhile, an ice crew with shovels enters the ice during timeouts to remove any of the snow that was created by players stopping on their skates.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans will be able to see this new ice sheet during the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule.

