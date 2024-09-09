On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Big 12 Opener Against Kansas State

Sep 9, 2024, 10:22 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The first Big 12 home game for BYU football in 2024 is against Kansas State.

On Monday, the kickoff time and TV information for both teams’ Big 12 lid-lifter this season were announced.

BYU versus Kansas State will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. (MDT) and be televised on ESPN.

When BYU and Kansas State face off on September 21, it will be the first meeting between these programs since the 1997 Southwestern Bell Cotton Bowl. BYU won that New Year’s Day bowl game over Kansas State, 19-15.

In the matchup on September 21, BYU will wear throwback uniforms honoring the 1996 Cotton Bowl team against Kansas State.

Each of the two programs won four games in the eight previous matchups. Kansas State will be making its first trip to Provo since 1977.

Both teams are currently 2-0 on the season. Kansas State is ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 after defeating Tulane, 34-27.

BYU is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 after its win in Dallas over SMU.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

September 14 | at Wyoming Cowboys

Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Stadium: War Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MDT)

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah)

September 21 | Kansas State Wildcats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MDT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

September 28 | at Baylor Bears

Location: Waco, Texas

Stadium: McLane Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 12 | Arizona Wildcats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 18 | Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 26 | at UCF Knights

Location: Orlando, Florida

Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 9 | at Utah Utes

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN Network)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Wyoming Game

BYU's depth chart for week three against the Wyoming Cowboys.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s White Sweater Spotted On Social Media

After releasing official images and a video of the team's home sweater for the 2024-25 season, the Utah Hockey Club finally revealed their white away sweater on social media.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Reveals First Look Of Delta Center Inaugural Ice

With just over a week until the Utah Hockey Club begins their preseason training camp, the inaugural ice sheet has been laid down at the Delta Center. On Sunday afternoon, the club gave fans their first look of the team's new home on social media.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week One Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Check out our Locals In The NFL weekly roundup for top performances, all stats, and locals who picked up a week one win.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Won’t Return In Second Half With Knee Injury

Former BYU WR Puka Nacua is questionable to return to the Rams' Sunday Night Football season-opener with a knee injury.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute Jaylon Johnson Seals Chicago Bears Win With Late Interception

The hype around the Chicago Bears has been palpable all offseason with many new additions to the offense, but it was Jaylon Johnson on the defensive side with an interception to seal an opening Sunday win for the bears.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Big 12 Opener Against Kansas State