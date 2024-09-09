TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Big 12 Opener Against Kansas State

PROVO, Utah – The first Big 12 home game for BYU football in 2024 is against Kansas State.

On Monday, the kickoff time and TV information for both teams’ Big 12 lid-lifter this season were announced.

BYU versus Kansas State will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. (MDT) and be televised on ESPN.

When BYU and Kansas State face off on September 21, it will be the first meeting between these programs since the 1997 Southwestern Bell Cotton Bowl. BYU won that New Year’s Day bowl game over Kansas State, 19-15.

In the matchup on September 21, BYU will wear throwback uniforms honoring the 1996 Cotton Bowl team against Kansas State.

Each of the two programs won four games in the eight previous matchups. Kansas State will be making its first trip to Provo since 1977.

Both teams are currently 2-0 on the season. Kansas State is ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 after defeating Tulane, 34-27.

BYU is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 after its win in Dallas over SMU.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

September 14 | at Wyoming Cowboys

Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Stadium: War Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MDT)

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah)

September 21 | Kansas State Wildcats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MDT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

September 28 | at Baylor Bears

Location: Waco, Texas

Stadium: McLane Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 12 | Arizona Wildcats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 18 | Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 26 | at UCF Knights

Location: Orlando, Florida

Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 9 | at Utah Utes

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN Network)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

