TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Big 12 Opener Against Kansas State
Sep 9, 2024, 10:22 AM
PROVO, Utah – The first Big 12 home game for BYU football in 2024 is against Kansas State.
On Monday, the kickoff time and TV information for both teams’ Big 12 lid-lifter this season were announced.
#BYU vs. Kansas State kickoff time is at 8:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/wl9FtuCFlI
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2024
BYU versus Kansas State will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. (MDT) and be televised on ESPN.
When BYU and Kansas State face off on September 21, it will be the first meeting between these programs since the 1997 Southwestern Bell Cotton Bowl. BYU won that New Year’s Day bowl game over Kansas State, 19-15.
In the matchup on September 21, BYU will wear throwback uniforms honoring the 1996 Cotton Bowl team against Kansas State.
Each of the two programs won four games in the eight previous matchups. Kansas State will be making its first trip to Provo since 1977.
Both teams are currently 2-0 on the season. Kansas State is ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 after defeating Tulane, 34-27.
BYU is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 after its win in Dallas over SMU.
Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season
Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13
Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15
September 14 | at Wyoming Cowboys
Location: Laramie, Wyoming
Stadium: War Memorial Stadium
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MDT)
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah)
September 21 | Kansas State Wildcats
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MDT)
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
September 28 | at Baylor Bears
Location: Waco, Texas
Stadium: McLane Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
October 12 | Arizona Wildcats
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
October 18 | Oklahoma State Cowboys
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
October 26 | at UCF Knights
Location: Orlando, Florida
Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 9 | at Utah Utes
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils
Location: Tempe, Arizona
Stadium: Mountain America Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN Network)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 30 | Houston Cougars
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
