Utah Hockey Club’s White Sweater Spotted On Social Media

Sep 9, 2024, 11:14 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After releasing official images and a video of the team’s home sweater for the 2024-25 season, the Utah Hockey Club finally revealed their white away sweater on social media.

Utah Hockey Club’s New White Sweater

Similar to the black jersey, the away sweater features the same diagonal “Utah” text on the front and the inaugural logo patch on both shoulders. However, the colors are different on this sweater with black and blue stripes on the sleeves and base of the jersey while the text is primarily black as opposed to white on the home sweater.

Utah’s Sweater Popular at NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Utah’s home sweater was first debuted by rookie Josh Doan last week during the NHLPA’s Rookie Showcase in Washington D.C. According to Doan, the jersey was a big hit amongst the other players and he really likes the way it looked on the ice.

“They’re really cool to put on,” Doan said. “It’s a really clean jersey. I know a lot of other guys at the event were pretty impressed with them and they were all big fans. It’s something that, with little time and not a lot to work with, they did a good job of setting it up and making sure they’re clean and simple. They come off nice and the colors pop.”

The club’s away sweater was also seen in a video released by EA in NHL25.

When Will the Sweaters Be Available For Purchase?

According to the NHL, the newly branded authentic Fanatics NHL jerseys will be available for purchase in September.

However, due to the fact that the team wasn’t sold until this past spring, a source confirmed that Utah Hockey Club Sweaters will not be available until early 2025.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

