On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

DirecTV is now paying customers to subscribe to competitors as Disney battle escalates

Sep 9, 2024, 11:49 AM

DIRECTV logo displayed on a phone screen and a basketball are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki, NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jakub Porzycki, NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JORDAN VALINSKY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — DirecTV wants its customers to stick with the service during an increasingly nasty dispute with Disney that threatens to black out tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game. So DirecTV developed an unusual strategy: It’s paying customers to subscribe to a rival.

DirecTV has struck deals with Sling, owned by rival satellite provider Dish Network, and Fubo to offer its customers credits and discounts to sign up for competing streaming services so people can watch the game, which is airing on ABC and ESPN, two networks blacked out on its own service.

Affected customers of DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse can get a free weeklong trial of Fubo for two of its packages that carry ESPN and Disney networks and an additional $30 off the first month of service. DirecTV is also giving its customers a $30 credit to sign up for Sling’s orange tier that includes ESPN channels.

Bad sign for ‘Monday Night Football’: DirecTV files FCC complaint against Disney

DirecTV said the deals are a “small way” to help customers while its fight over the expired distribution agreement with Disney stretches into a second week. DirecTV is still offering a credit to customers but has increased it from $20 to $30.

On Sunday, DirecTV filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission alleging Disney did not negotiate in good faith and signaling the two sides aren’t close in reaching a deal.

In the 10-page complaint, DirecTV claimed the negotiations stalled because, “Disney insists on bundling and penetration requirements that a federal district court judge in New York recently found in the context of the ‘Venu’ joint venture to be unlawful, anticompetitive, and ‘bad for consumers.’”

Last month, a federal judge temporarily blocked the launch of Venu Sports, a joint sports streaming venture from Disney, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery after Fubo filed a lawsuit against the media giants. (Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN.)

More than 11 million subscribers have been affected by Disney pulling its ABC stations, ESPN and other networks from DirecTV’s lineup last week. The blackout also comes ahead of the upcoming presidential debate on ABC between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, as well as the start of the NFL and college football seasons.

“We continue to negotiate with DirecTV to restore access to our content as quickly as possible,” a Disney spokesperson told CNN. “We urge DirecTV to stop creating diversions and instead prioritize their customers by finalizing a deal that would allow their subscribers to watch our strong upcoming lineup of sports, news and entertainment programming, starting with the return of ‘Monday Night Football.’”

Still, the blackout hasn’t stopped DirecTV’s plans to hike prices of DirecTV Stream and traditional satellite services. Beginning in October, monthly fees will increase between $2 to $10 depending on the tier and service a customer has.

–CNN’s Robert Ilich contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

DirecTV filed a complaint Saturday with the Federal Communications Commission alleging Disney did n...

Robert Ilich, CNN

Bad sign for ‘Monday Night Football’: DirecTV files FCC complaint against Disney

DirecTV filed a complaint Saturday with the Federal Communications Commission alleging Disney did not negotiate in good faith as the two sides remain at an impasse on a distribution deal.

22 hours ago

A new report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute links housing affordability to indirect and dir...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

New Utah report links housing affordability to negative health outcomes

A new report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute links housing affordability to indirect and direct health impacts for Utahns.

2 days ago

Deme Frost believes she should be compensated for her car’s loss of value after another driver ca...

Matt Gephardt

Can drivers in Utah get money if their car drops in value after a crash?

Your car's value can take a big hit after an accident. If another driver is at fault, should their insurance cover that diminished value, in addition to the repairs?

4 days ago

Pro Image Sports in Lehi said the NFL season kicking off is bringing in great sales. (Alex Cabrero,...

Alex Cabrero

Return of NFL means big business for Lehi sports shop

Part of being good a good salesman is figuring out how to relate to your customers. Now that the NFL season is kicking off, it just got a lot easier.

4 days ago

Struggling Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its restaurants around the country, accor...

Wyatte Grantham-Philp's, AP Business Writer

Red Lobster says it will soon exit bankruptcy protection after judge approves chain’s sale

After months of dozens of restaurant closings and headlines about “endless shrimp” woes, Red Lobster says it will soon exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

4 days ago

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 28: Athletes of Team Canada acknowledge the fans during the parade of athlet...

Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press National Writer

Fashion is slowly embracing the needs of disabled people. It’s happening for some Paralympians, too

Three years ago, when Team Canada appeared at the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the athletes were dressed in sleek white jeans. They may have looked good, but for some Paralympians on the team, they were a challenge.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

DirecTV is now paying customers to subscribe to competitors as Disney battle escalates