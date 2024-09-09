On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Gov. Cox declares Sept. 9 as ‘President Russell M. Nelson Day’ to honor the Church president

Sep 9, 2024, 12:28 PM

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox declared September 9, 2024, “President Russell M. Nelson Day” in U...

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox declared September 9, 2024, “President Russell M. Nelson Day” in Utah. Gov. Cox and his wife, Abby, shared the news with President Russell M. Nelson in the Church Administration Building on Temple Square on Thursday, September 5, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s governor has dedicated Sept. 9 as “President Russell M. Nelson Day” in honor of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson, who turned 100 on Monday.

“President Nelson is a leader not only in Utah, but across the world. He has worked tirelessly to build bridges of understanding and kindness and has led a life full of family, faith and selfless service,” Gov. Spencer Cox said in a press release. “It is an honor to commemorate his 100th birthday and we are grateful for the goodness he brings to the world each and every day.”

According to the Church, Cox and his wife, first lady Abby Cox, shared the news with President Nelson in the Church Administration Building on Temple Square on Sept. 5.

They were joined by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Matthew S. Holland of the Seventy; Mark Woodruff, the prophet’s personal secretary; and Sheri Dew, executive vice president and chief content officer of Deseret Management Corporation, according to the Church press release.

“As a religious leader, President Nelson has called upon all of us to be peacemakers, emphasizing the importance of opening ‘our hearts to those whose lives are different than our own… for we are all children of a loving God.’ ” Cox said.

President Nelson is the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sustained on Jan. 14, 2018. He is the oldest president in the history of the Church.

KSL TV will stream President Nelson’s 100th birthday celebration from the Conference Center’s Little Theatre on Monday at 4 p.m. 

President Russell M. Nelson’s family cherishes their memories with him as he marks 100th birthday

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

President Russell M. Nelson greets young people outside the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple in 2018. (C...

KSL TV

President Nelson’s impact in medical field is still felt as he celebrates 100th birthday

Even as President Russell M. Nelson celebrates his 100th birthday Monday, education has always been important to him. 

32 minutes ago

group in an office...

Carole Mikita

President Russell M. Nelson’s family cherishes their memories with him as he marks 100th birthday

President Russell M. Nelson, who leads the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will celebrate his 100th birthday Monday. While millions of church members worldwide will mark the milestone, it's deeply personal to his family.

15 hours ago

The Carmelite nuns during a prayer session at the Carmelite Monastery....

Garna Mejia

The Annual Carmelite Fair prepares to support Utah’s cloistered nuns

Preparations are underway for the annual Carmelite Fair, which will help fund the quiet community devoted to prayer and worship.

3 days ago

The Tabernacle Choir sings during the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The...

Mark Jones

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to perform in Georgia next week

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will perform at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta next week.

5 days ago

Rabbi Benny Zippel with Chabad Lubavitch of Utah is pictured here with a woman. On Monday, Sept. 2,...

Shelby Lofton

‘Hearts have been shattered:’ Utah Jewish community reacts to hostage deaths

Utah's Jewish community is mourning the lives of the six hostages killed in Gaza. 

7 days ago

Jeannine Skinner, 34, who died on Aug. 23, 2024, after being caught in a whirlpool in the Seven Tea...

Daniel Woodruff

Parents remember ‘vivacious’ Utah woman who drowned on canyoneering trip

The parents of a Utah woman who drowned on a canyoneering trip in California said they are relying on their faith as they mourn their daughter's loss.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Gov. Cox declares Sept. 9 as ‘President Russell M. Nelson Day’ to honor the Church president