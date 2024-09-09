Gov. Cox declares Sept. 9 as ‘President Russell M. Nelson Day’ to honor the Church president

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s governor has dedicated Sept. 9 as “President Russell M. Nelson Day” in honor of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson, who turned 100 on Monday.

“President Nelson is a leader not only in Utah, but across the world. He has worked tirelessly to build bridges of understanding and kindness and has led a life full of family, faith and selfless service,” Gov. Spencer Cox said in a press release. “It is an honor to commemorate his 100th birthday and we are grateful for the goodness he brings to the world each and every day.”

Happy 100th to a special man and a special friend. It was great to catch up and share our love for Sanpete County and the people of Utah. There are few on this earth who have done more good and helped more people than Pres. Nelson. He said the next 100 might be more challenging! https://t.co/T7nbK5wx2f pic.twitter.com/lbRPTtfOdj — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) September 9, 2024

According to the Church, Cox and his wife, first lady Abby Cox, shared the news with President Nelson in the Church Administration Building on Temple Square on Sept. 5.

They were joined by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Matthew S. Holland of the Seventy; Mark Woodruff, the prophet’s personal secretary; and Sheri Dew, executive vice president and chief content officer of Deseret Management Corporation, according to the Church press release.

“As a religious leader, President Nelson has called upon all of us to be peacemakers, emphasizing the importance of opening ‘our hearts to those whose lives are different than our own… for we are all children of a loving God.’ ” Cox said.

I am soon approaching my 100th birthday. One of the places where the Savior used the number 100 in the scriptures was the parable of the lost sheep. Though 99 of his flock were safely by his side, the shepherd went in search of the 1 who was lost. At age 99, I have no need of… pic.twitter.com/9TSPjUvfvw — Russell M. Nelson (@NelsonRussellM) June 1, 2024

President Nelson is the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sustained on Jan. 14, 2018. He is the oldest president in the history of the Church.

KSL TV will stream President Nelson’s 100th birthday celebration from the Conference Center’s Little Theatre on Monday at 4 p.m.