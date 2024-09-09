On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Sugar House business, stealing cash register

Sep 9, 2024, 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

(FILE) Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene....

(FILE) Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene.

(FILE)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man armed with a Taser was in police custody after he broke into a business and stole its cash register Saturday morning.

Brandon Redenbaugh, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of burglary and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and a misdemeanor charge of possessing burglary tools, according to the police affidavit.

Salt Lake City police officers responded to a burglary at a store on 1202 Wilmington Ave. The business owner provided officers with a photograph of the suspect, who was later identified as Redenbaugh.


“After getting a description of Redenbaugh, officers started searching the area,” the SLC PD press release stated. “With the help of a certified department drone operator, officers found Redenbaugh in Hidden Hollow Park and safely took him into custody.”

Police reported that the stolen cash register was found near Redenbaugh. Officers also found burglary tools and a Taser with a flashlight in Redenbaugh’s backpack.

According to the affidavit, officers discovered Redenbaugh had “an extensive history of burglary in the Sugarhouse Neighborhood.” Police said Redenbaugh had used the same method of breaking into the victim’s business in the other burglaries.

Police reported that Redenbaugh had a warrant for his arrest and no bail.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Laney Landry...

Jacob Freeman

Amber alert issued for girl 4, from Owyhee County, Idaho

Four-year-old Laney Landry went missing in the area of Bachman Grade in Owyhee Co., Idaho after allegedly being taken by Rand Gruber, Idaho State Police said.

1 hour ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger listens to arguments during a hearing, Oct. 26, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Late...

Rebecca Boone and Gene Johnson, Associated Press

Judge orders change of venue in trial of man charged with killing 4 University of Idaho students

A judge has agreed to move the trial of man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students out of the city where the crimes occurred.

5 hours ago

This image released by the Mount Vernon Fire Department shows traffic stopped during an active shoo...

Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Central Kentucky children told to stay home from school as I-75 shooting suspect evades capture for third day

Schools across a swath of central Kentucky have canceled classes Monday and residents have been urged to remain on high alert as the deep-woods search for a man suspected of opening fire along I-75 enters its third day.

10 hours ago

A light on top of a police car...

Mark Jones

Police searching for assault suspect in Utah County

Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 22-year-old man who they say allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

19 hours ago

Authorities block traffic on Interstate 75 in Kentucky on Saturday. (Matt Downing via CNN Newsource...

Paradise Afshar, Raja Razek, Lauren Mascarenhas and Chris Boyette, CNN

Kentucky sheriff’s office searches for motive as hunt for I-75 shooter goes on

As authorities search the dense woods of rural Laurel County, Kentucky, for a suspect in the shooting of five people on Interstate 75, investigators say they have yet to establish a motive for the attack but have ruled out “road rage.”

24 hours ago

FILE - (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News)...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

Seven children were held hostage in a St. George hotel room, police say

Seven children are safe after police say their father held the kids hostage in a hotel room.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Sugar House business, stealing cash register