Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Sugar House business, stealing cash register

SALT LAKE CITY — A man armed with a Taser was in police custody after he broke into a business and stole its cash register Saturday morning.

Brandon Redenbaugh, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of burglary and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and a misdemeanor charge of possessing burglary tools, according to the police affidavit.

Salt Lake City police officers responded to a burglary at a store on 1202 Wilmington Ave. The business owner provided officers with a photograph of the suspect, who was later identified as Redenbaugh.



“After getting a description of Redenbaugh, officers started searching the area,” the SLC PD press release stated. “With the help of a certified department drone operator, officers found Redenbaugh in Hidden Hollow Park and safely took him into custody.”

Police reported that the stolen cash register was found near Redenbaugh. Officers also found burglary tools and a Taser with a flashlight in Redenbaugh’s backpack.

According to the affidavit, officers discovered Redenbaugh had “an extensive history of burglary in the Sugarhouse Neighborhood.” Police said Redenbaugh had used the same method of breaking into the victim’s business in the other burglaries.

Police reported that Redenbaugh had a warrant for his arrest and no bail.

