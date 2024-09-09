On the Site:
BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Wyoming Game

Sep 9, 2024, 12:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart for week three against Wyoming is out.

There’s only one change on the depth chart this week. It’s at running back.

BYU listed an ‘OR’ between LJ Martin, Hinckley Ropati, Miles Davis, and Enoch Nawahine. That’s due to running backs LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati being classified as “doubtful” this week by head coach Kalani Sitake.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati

-OR- Miles Davis

-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tei Nacua

Wide Receiver

Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Tight End

Keanu Hill

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ethan Erickson

-OR- Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Connor Pay

Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

Sonny Makasini

-OR- Austin Leausa

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

David Latu

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

Luke Toomalatai

-OR- John Taumoepeau

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Choe Bryant-Strother

-OR- Aisea Moa

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Sione Moa

-OR- Siale Esera

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Micah Harper

-OR- Talan Alfrey

Raider Damuni

-OR- Crew Wakley

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Micah Harper

Jonathan Kabeya

Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Returners

Parker Kingston

-OR- Keelan Marion

-OR- Chase Roberts

BYU at Wyoming

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MDT)

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSLSports Feed

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s White Sweater Spotted On Social Media

After releasing official images and a video of the team's home sweater for the 2024-25 season, the Utah Hockey Club finally revealed their white away sweater on social media.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Big 12 Opener Against Kansas State

Kickoff time set for BYU's Big 12 opener against Kansas State.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Reveals First Look Of Delta Center Inaugural Ice

With just over a week until the Utah Hockey Club begins their preseason training camp, the inaugural ice sheet has been laid down at the Delta Center. On Sunday afternoon, the club gave fans their first look of the team's new home on social media.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week One Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Check out our Locals In The NFL weekly roundup for top performances, all stats, and locals who picked up a week one win.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Won’t Return In Second Half With Knee Injury

Former BYU WR Puka Nacua is questionable to return to the Rams' Sunday Night Football season-opener with a knee injury.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute Jaylon Johnson Seals Chicago Bears Win With Late Interception

The hype around the Chicago Bears has been palpable all offseason with many new additions to the offense, but it was Jaylon Johnson on the defensive side with an interception to seal an opening Sunday win for the bears.

22 hours ago

