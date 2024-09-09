BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Wyoming Game
Sep 9, 2024, 12:55 PM
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart for week three against Wyoming is out.
There’s only one change on the depth chart this week. It’s at running back.
BYU listed an ‘OR’ between LJ Martin, Hinckley Ropati, Miles Davis, and Enoch Nawahine. That’s due to running backs LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati being classified as “doubtful” this week by head coach Kalani Sitake.
Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff
Gerry Bohanon
Running Back
LJ Martin
-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati
-OR- Miles Davis
-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Cody Hagen
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tei Nacua
Wide Receiver
Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
Tight End
Keanu Hill
Mata’ava Ta’ase
-OR- Ethan Erickson
-OR- Ryner Swanson
Left Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Bruce Mitchell
Center
Connor Pay
Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
Sonny Makasini
-OR- Austin Leausa
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Austin Leausa
Defensive End
Tyler Batty
Bodie Schoonover
Viliami Po’uha
Nose
John Nelson
Joshua Singh
David Latu
Tackle
Blake Mangelson
Luke Toomalatai
-OR- John Taumoepeau
Outside Edge
Logan Lutui
-OR- Isaiah Bagnah
Ephraim Asiata
SAM
Isaiah Glasker
Choe Bryant-Strother
-OR- Aisea Moa
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Sione Moa
-OR- Siale Esera
ROVER
Jack Kelly
Ace Kaufusi
Miles Hall
Strong Safety
Micah Harper
-OR- Talan Alfrey
Raider Damuni
-OR- Crew Wakley
-OR- Ethan Slade
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Tommy Prassas
-OR- Faletau Satuala
Nickel
Micah Harper
Jonathan Kabeya
Chika Ebunoha
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Jayden Dunlap
Cornerback
Marque Collins
-OR- Mory Bamba
Therrian Alexander III
Punter
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Dalton Riggs
Cannon Skidmore
Returners
Parker Kingston
-OR- Keelan Marion
-OR- Chase Roberts
BYU at Wyoming
Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MDT)
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)
