BYU Injury Update On RBs LJ Martin, Hinckley Ropati For Wyoming Week

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will likely be without its top two running backs for week three against Wyoming.

During his weekly Monday press conference on Zoom, head coach Kalani Sitake addressed the media and said that running backs LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati were both “doubtful” for this Saturday’s game in Laramie.

#BYU head coach Kalani Sitake says that LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati are looking “Doubtful” for this week’s game against Wyoming.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2024

LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati are “doubtful” for week three against Wyoming

“That’s the way it’s looking. The good news is that no one is out for the year. But it might take some time to get some of those guys back,” Sitake said. “Hopefully, we can see what happens in the next 24 hours. If they are going to be available this week or not.”

Martin suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury during the first quarter against SMU. There was no official word on the specific injury Martin suffered. The sophomore running back exited the Gerald J. Ford Stadium last Friday on crutches.

During fall camp, Martin was practicing after suffering a shoulder injury in the spring.

Hinckley Folau Ropati left Friday’s game against SMU in the second half with an undisclosed injury.

While any injury is not ideal, this week might be the week when it’s okay, as Ropati and his wife, Taylin, are expecting their first child this weekend.

Sitake told the media that the staff expects to have a timeline for the length of time Martin and Ropati will be sidelined later today.

Next in line at RB for BYU Football

If Martin and Ropati can’t go, BYU’s backup running back options are Miles Davis, Enoch Nawahine, and true freshman Pokaiaua Haunga.

Davis had a 131-yard performance on the ground two years ago against Wyoming in Provo. The fifth-year junior had a 37-yard run on fourth & inches last week at SMU that set up the go-ahead field goal in the 18-15 win over the Mustangs.

Nawahine, a former Utah State transfer, had his first career touchdown run last week in the win against SMU.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper