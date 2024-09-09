On the Site:
Tyreek Hill’s agent slams police treatment of Dolphins star as union defends officers involved

Sep 9, 2024, 1:37 PM

Hill said after Miami's game against the Jaguars that he was confused by his pregame encounter with...

Hill said after Miami's game against the Jaguars that he was confused by his pregame encounter with police. ( Don Juan Moore/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

( Don Juan Moore/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SARA SIDNER, DAVID CLOSE, BEN MORSE AND WAYNE STERLING, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Tyreek Hill’s agent called the Miami Dolphins star’s detention on Sunday – just hours before the team’s season-opener – “heartbreaking, upsetting and uncalled for” in an interview with CNN on Monday as the local police union began to defend the officers involved in the incident.

Speaking to CNN’s Sara Sidner, Drew Rosenhaus said he was “in disbelief” about what took place after he was pulled over for a moving violation.

“Tyreek was just trying to get to work, trying to play a game, just trying to do his job,” Rosenhaus said on CNN News Central. “For police officers to detain him, to put him on the ground like that, to put their knee on him, to hit him – it’s just devastating.”

Several videos on social media showed Hill being handcuffed and on the ground with four officers surrounding him before the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins said on social media that Hill had been “briefly detained” by police after a traffic incident one block away from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and was released shortly afterwards.

It’s still unclear exactly what led to Hill being detained by police. The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) declined to provide further details about the incident to CNN, citing an ongoing investigation.

MDPD Director Stephanie V. Daniels said on Sunday that an investigation has begun into the incident and that one of the officers involved is being placed on administrative duties. MDPD police confirmed to CNN that a second Dolphins player, Calais Campbell, was also handcuffed when trying to discuss the situation with officers at the scene.

On Monday, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association defended the actions of the officers involved, highlighting that Hill was never placed under arrest.

“Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on scene who, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs,” Steadman Stahl, the organization’s president, said in a statement to CNN.

“Mr. Hill, still uncooperative, refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground. Once the situation was sorted out within a few minutes, Mr. Hill was issued two traffic citations and was free to leave.

“In this case, while we will wait for the investigation to run its course, based on what we know, we stand with the actions of our officers but look forward to further open communication moving forward,” Stahl added.

Hill scored an 80-yard touchdown in Miami’s 20-17 victory against the Jaguars, celebrating by putting his arms behind his back with his wrists together – perhaps alluding to being in handcuffs earlier Sunday.

Rosenhaus said he believed the celebration was a way of Hill “coping” with the incident.

“It’s just embarrassing for images where you’re in handcuffs and you’re on the ground with police (having) their knee on you, pushing you and treating you like the criminal,” he said. “Absolutely believe that celebration was his way of coping with something that was so upsetting.”

Rosenhaus added: “To Tyreek’s credit, it was remarkable that he was able to compose himself. He was able to go and play the game, making a sensational play, an 80-yard touchdown to help the team win, come from behind. His performance was epic.

“But what happened before the game was disgraceful, unacceptable and cannot happen in this society. Who would have thought after George Floyd that we would still see people treated like this unfairly and unnecessarily?”

Hill said after Sunday’s game that he was still confused by his pregame encounter with police.

“I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way, didn’t cuss, didn’t do none of that. Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out,” Hill said at his postgame press conference.

Rosenhaus told CNN Monday that there is “no question” that there will be “ramifications” to come out of the incident involving Hill.

“If Tyreek wasn’t a world-class athlete and in incredible shape, who knows how this could have impacted him,” he said. “He was sore. He was hurting. He was physically and mentally distraught – something where we’re seeking answers – and we will pursue this to the fullest extent of the law.”

Campbell describes tense detention scene

On Monday, Campbell recalled how he arrived at the scene of his teammate’s detention and attempted to diffuse the situation.

Speaking on ESPN, the 17-year NFL veteran said he got out of his car with his hands up and approached the police officers, saying, “I’m a friend of his (Hill). I don’t know what’s going on here, but I think the situation is definitely unnecessary.”

Campbell said he was told to leave, with an officer threatening to tow his car if he didn’t go away.

“I told him I will stand where you want me to stand. You tell me how far I need to back up, and I’ll back up, but I’m not leaving the scene,” Campbell recounted. “This is my friend here. I’m here to support him. I’m not leaving.”

After not vacating, Campbell, in his first season with the Dolphins, said the officer told him he was under arrest and put Campbell in handcuffs.

The defensive tackle said Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith was also at the scene as Hill pleaded with both teammates: “Don’t leave me. Don’t leave me.”

Campbell told ESPN he was thankful he was there to support Hill.

“These situations can escalate quickly. We see it so many times in America where these things go completely bad. This is a big opportunity for us to use this platform to combat police brutality that happens. This situation could have been a whole lot worse had we not been there.”

After being released by police, Campbell said Hill was “frustrated and flustered” and told others he wouldn’t play against the Jaguars.

The Dolphins are back in action on Thursday when they face their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, at Hard Rock Stadium.

