On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Big Lots files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Sep 9, 2024, 1:55 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

The sign for Big Lots is displayed outside its store on September 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Big Lo...

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 09: The sign for Big Lots is displayed outside its store on September 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Big Lots has filed for bankruptcy after consecutively reporting quarterly losses since 2022. The retail chain has agreed to sell its businesses to an affiliate of private-equity firm Nexus Capital Management. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE CHAPMAN, AP BUSINESS WRITER


Discount retailer Big Lots has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as it contends with a pullback in consumer spending and soft sales.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company plans to sell its assets and ongoing business operations to private equity firm Nexus Capital Management.

Big Lots, which sells furniture, home decor and other items, said in a statement on Monday that high inflation and interest rates have hurt its business as consumers have pulled back on their home and seasonal product purchases, two categories the chain depends on for a significant part of its revenue.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, have declined for nine straight quarters, according to FactSet.

Big Lots said that its performance has been improving, but that its board determined during a strategic review that the proposed sale to Nexus was the right move for the business. The company had postponed the release of its second-quarter results to later this week.

The company will continue to sell goods at its stores and on its website during the court-supervised sale process. The chain added that it does plan to close some stores, but didn’t specify how many or what locations would be impacted. At the end of 2023, Big Lots operated nearly 1,400 stores in 48 states.

“The actions we are taking today will enable us to move forward with new owners who believe in our business and provide financial stability, while we optimize our operational footprint, accelerate improvement in our performance, and deliver on our promise to be the leader in extreme value,” Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn said in a statement.

Big Lots is closing hundreds of stores after warning it could go out of business

Nexus Capital will serve as a “stalking horse” bidder in a court-supervised auction, with the proposed sale subject to higher offers or other bids that could be considered better. If Nexus winds up as the winning bidder, the deal is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said in an emailed statement that Big Lots seems to have lost some customers at a time when consumers are comparing prices more.

“Big Lots operates in a very crowded and competitive market where other value players do a far better job of delivering on low prices and compelling bargains. It needs to step up its game if it is to succeed post-bankruptcy,” he said.

Big Lots Inc. has secured commitments for $707.5 million of financing, including $35 million in new financing from some of its current lenders. Once approved by the court, the financing, along with cash from its ongoing operations, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support the company while it works to complete the sale.

The chain has also received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange because the average closing price of its shares was below $1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice doesn’t mean that Big Lots’ stock will be immediately delisted as the company can appeal. In premarket trading shares slid 40% to 30 cents.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

DIRECTV logo displayed on a phone screen and a basketball are seen in this illustration photo taken...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

DirecTV is now paying customers to subscribe to competitors as Disney battle escalates

The impasse between DirecTV and Disney over a new carriage agreement has become more heated as it entered its second week.

5 hours ago

DirecTV filed a complaint Saturday with the Federal Communications Commission alleging Disney did n...

Robert Ilich, CNN

Bad sign for ‘Monday Night Football’: DirecTV files FCC complaint against Disney

DirecTV filed a complaint Saturday with the Federal Communications Commission alleging Disney did not negotiate in good faith as the two sides remain at an impasse on a distribution deal.

1 day ago

A new report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute links housing affordability to indirect and dir...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

New Utah report links housing affordability to negative health outcomes

A new report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute links housing affordability to indirect and direct health impacts for Utahns.

2 days ago

Deme Frost believes she should be compensated for her car’s loss of value after another driver ca...

Matt Gephardt

Can drivers in Utah get money if their car drops in value after a crash?

Your car's value can take a big hit after an accident. If another driver is at fault, should their insurance cover that diminished value, in addition to the repairs?

4 days ago

Pro Image Sports in Lehi said the NFL season kicking off is bringing in great sales. (Alex Cabrero,...

Alex Cabrero

Return of NFL means big business for Lehi sports shop

Part of being good a good salesman is figuring out how to relate to your customers. Now that the NFL season is kicking off, it just got a lot easier.

4 days ago

Struggling Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its restaurants around the country, accor...

Wyatte Grantham-Philp's, AP Business Writer

Red Lobster says it will soon exit bankruptcy protection after judge approves chain’s sale

After months of dozens of restaurant closings and headlines about “endless shrimp” woes, Red Lobster says it will soon exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Big Lots files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection