RELIGION

Church leaders share experiences working with President Russell M. Nelson

Sep 9, 2024, 5:48 PM | Updated: 6:48 pm

Carole Mikita's Profile Picture

BY CAROLE MIKITA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On President Russell M. Nelson’s day of celebration, KSL TV talked with people who know and work with him. Colleagues and friends have a unique perspective on his personality and President Nelson’s nearly seven years as the prophet.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leaders who work closely with President Nelson describe him as deeply engaged and a consummate leader who listens.

“He is the most gracious man. If you define graciousness as thoughtful and kind, he is the embodiment of both. He is warm, he’s engaging, you have no question that it’s genuine,” said Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, right, are seated in the front row along with Elder Shayne M. Bowen and Sister Lynette Bowen, left, for a photo with youth in a meeting prior to the June 9, 2019, devotional at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, right, are seated in the front row along with Elder Shayne M. Bowen and Sister Lynette Bowen, left, for a photo with youth in a meeting prior to the June 9, 2019, devotional at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

As leader of the worldwide women’s organization in the Church, the Relief Society, President Camille Johnson meets regularly in councils with President Nelson.

When he looks into your eyes, it’s with all sincerity and graciousness that he addresses you, that he communicates his love and confidence in you,” Johnson said.

Rick Turley, former Church Historian, said President Nelson’s confidence in the future is what attracts people everywhere to this man of faith.

“President Nelson has a background that makes him respected by people outside the Church,” Turley said. “There are people who have known him, who still remember him, and who listen to his messages, who are not members of the Church.”

The Rev. Theresa Dear is a National Board Member of the NAACP and has met with President Nelson several times on the Church’s initiatives with this organization.

“He has a way of making you feel like you are the most important person in that moment,” Rev. Dear said. “My life is richer and greater and sweeter as a result of our paths crossing.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, share a laugh with Reverend Theresa Dear, left, and Dr. Amos Brown, right, at the 110th annual national convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, share a laugh with Reverend Theresa Dear, left, and Dr. Amos Brown, right, at the 110th annual national convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Dr. Craig Selzman is head of cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Utah and holds an endowed chair in President Nelson’s name. He still marvels at what the former Dr. Nelson did as a heart surgeon.

“I met Dr. Nelson, President Nelson, about eight or nine years ago in his office,” Selzman said. “At the time, boy, so bold and courageous, right? And I think that’s one of the lessons that we all take away with someone like Dr. Nelson, is that he was a superb surgeon, physician, but also just a really good dude.”

Dr. Craig H. Selzman, a heart surgery professor in the University of Utah’s School of Medicine, is sitting with President Russell M. Nelson. Dr. Selzman is the recipient of the Dr. Russell M. Nelson and Dantzel W. Nelson Presidential Endowed Chair in Cardiothoracic Surgery. The announcement of the endowment was made June 15, 2018.

Dr. Craig H. Selzman, a heart surgery professor in the University of Utah’s School of Medicine, is sitting with President Russell M. Nelson. Dr. Selzman is the recipient of the Dr. Russell M. Nelson and Dantzel W. Nelson Presidential Endowed Chair in Cardiothoracic Surgery. The announcement of the endowment was made June 15, 2018. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

KSL TV has much more to share from these friends and family members about President Nelson’s life and teachings during the Conference Special on Sunday, Oct. 6, at noon.

