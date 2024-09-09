On the Site:
RELIGION

Choir members on tour in Georgia note President Nelson’s role in Morehouse, Spelman collaboration

Sep 9, 2024, 2:58 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

ATLANTA President Russell M. Nelson’s 100th birthday comes as the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is in Georgia, teaming up with two historically Black colleges for a series of special concerts this week.

The collaboration with Morehouse and Spelman colleges in Atlanta is close to President Nelson’s heart. The leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has made outreach to the NAACP and the African American community a top priority of his presidency.

Part of that is the Tabernacle Choir teaming up with Morehouse College and Spelman College glee clubs on their “Hope” tour in the southeastern United States.

“We want to say happy birthday to your president, President Nelson, on his 100th birthday celebration,” said Elijah Gatling, a Morehouse College student, after the choirs finished a joint rehearsal. “We do thank you all for coming at such a special day, so this will not only be special for us, but it will also be special for him to see something so great happening.”

Dr. Lawrence Edward Carter Sr., professor and founding dean of the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel, honors President Russell M. Nelson with the Gandi-King-Mandela Peace Prize at the annual Worldhouse Interfaith & Interdenominational Assembly at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Thursday, April 13, 2023.  (Laura Seitz/Deseret News)

Last year, President Nelson was honored by Morehouse College with the first-of-its-kind Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize. A few months later, Morehouse and Spelman singers came to Utah to perform with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Now, the Church’s world-famous choir is in Georgia, where they will perform two concerts with Morehouse and Spelman singers starting Monday evening at the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel. The groups will also sing on Wednesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Leslie Darcas, a singer in the Tabernacle Choir, praised the Tabernacle Choir’s collaboration with Morehouse and Spelman, and she credited President Nelson with helping bring it about.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is in Atlanta for a series of concerts this week with Morehouse and Spelman colleges. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) Elijah Gatling, a Morehouse College student, spoke to KSL TV on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) Leslie Darcas, a a singer in the Tabernacle Choir, spoke to KSL TV in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 9,. 2024. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

“I just want to thank him for…just him being himself and being a tool in which the Lord can use to help heal the world by having collaborations such as these,” Darcas said, “and showing that regardless of our background – regardless of our beliefs, regardless of where we come from – we can all work together to bring some peace and some light into the world and be an example of our Savior Jesus Christ.”

KSL TV is in Atlanta with the Tabernacle Choir and will have coverage of their tour and collaboration with Morehouse and Spelman throughout the week.

