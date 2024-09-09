On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Jazz Forward Darius Bazley Finds New Team

Sep 9, 2024, 2:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz forward Darius Bazley will continue his basketball career in China after signing with the Guangdong Tigers.

The Chinese Basketball Association shared the news of Bazley’s decision on its Instagram page.

Related: Former Jazz Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Signs With Bulls

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HoopsChina (@chnhoops)

Darius Bazley Signs With Guangdong Tigers

Bazley signs with the Tigers after making six appearances with the Jazz late in the 2023-24 campaign.

The forward averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 24 minutes per game while shooting 62 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three.

Bazley also made six appearances for the Jazz during the summer leagues in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

Last season former NBA Players Qi Zhou, Sonny Weems, Jordan Bell, and Tremont Waters all suited up for the Tigers.

Where Have Former Jazz Players Landed This Summer?

Bazley isn’t the only former Jazz man to find a new home this summer.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Kenneth Lofton Jr. signed exhibit-10 contracts with the Chicago Bulls, allowing them to compete for a spot on the team’s roster throughout training camp.

Kris Dunn became an early target of the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $16.2 million deal with the team in July.

Related: Utah Jazz Waive Russell Westbrook, Again

However, the deal was later converted to a sign-and-trade netting the Jazz Russell Westbrook, a future second-round draft pick, and cash considerations.

After just one season in Utah, Omer Yurtseven agreed in principle to a deal with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos.

Forward Luka Samanic returned to Europe to play with the Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 4 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the fourth week of the 2024 high school football season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua To Miss At Least Four Weeks With Knee Injury

The Rams and former BYU WR Puka Nacau received unfortunate news regarding the second-year wideouts injury status on Monday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah At Utah State

It's an early rivalry week in Logan as the Utah State Aggies (1-1) welcome the #12 Utah Utes (2-0) to Maverik Stadium. The matchup will be the first between the teams since 2015 and the first game in Logan since 2012.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Andre Tourigny Has Advice For Rookies Ahead of Camp

The Utah Hockey Club is another step closer to its inaugural 2024-25 season with less than a month until the puck officially drops on October 8. Ahead of the initial rookie training camp and tournament which begin on Wednesday, head coach André Tourigny shared that he is excited to establish the team's culture with this new collection of young players.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 2: Defenders Make Presence Felt

Who was the Big 12 Football player of the week? Week 2 is in the books with a few close scares and some big-time defensive players this week.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 2

These Big 12 bowl projections will be fluid as the quality of opponents varies and off-season questions get answered.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Former Jazz Forward Darius Bazley Finds New Team