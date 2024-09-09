Former Jazz Forward Darius Bazley Finds New Team

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz forward Darius Bazley will continue his basketball career in China after signing with the Guangdong Tigers.

The Chinese Basketball Association shared the news of Bazley’s decision on its Instagram page.

Bazley signs with the Tigers after making six appearances with the Jazz late in the 2023-24 campaign.

The forward averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 24 minutes per game while shooting 62 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three.

Bazley also made six appearances for the Jazz during the summer leagues in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

Last season former NBA Players Qi Zhou, Sonny Weems, Jordan Bell, and Tremont Waters all suited up for the Tigers.

Where Have Former Jazz Players Landed This Summer?

Bazley isn’t the only former Jazz man to find a new home this summer.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Kenneth Lofton Jr. signed exhibit-10 contracts with the Chicago Bulls, allowing them to compete for a spot on the team’s roster throughout training camp.

Kris Dunn became an early target of the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $16.2 million deal with the team in July.

However, the deal was later converted to a sign-and-trade netting the Jazz Russell Westbrook, a future second-round draft pick, and cash considerations.

After just one season in Utah, Omer Yurtseven agreed in principle to a deal with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos.

Forward Luka Samanic returned to Europe to play with the Turkish club Fenerbahce.

