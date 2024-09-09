2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 2

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 2 of college football saw a few interesting results from the Big 12. Both Kansas State and Oklahoma State struggled but ultimately pulled away, and the conference also saw Iowa State upset a ranked Iowa team. Then, there was Kansas being upset against an unranked Illinois team, 23-17.

Those four results likely will have little to no meaning for bowl eligibility, but things to certainly watch as the race changes.

One team that made a big step toward becoming bowl-eligible was BYU. The Cougars won an 18-15 game over SMU, which featured a dominant defensive performance but an offensive output that left a lot to be desired.

A win is a win and the Cougars are now in a great position to be 3-0 next week as they travel to former Mountain West and WAC foe Wyoming. The Cowboys are 0-2 which includes a 41-point loss to Arizona State in Week 1 and then were upset by an FCS team in Idaho.

The other team that entered the Big 12 bowl projections is Arizona State who is now 2-0 after holding off Mississippi State’s fourth-quarter rally to win 30-23.

BYU, Arizona State Enter Big 12 Bowl Projections

ESPN’s FPI projects 13 out of the 16 teams to get to bowl eligibility. That number could be a stretch but this week’s predictions will be bumped up to 11 teams to include the Sun Devils and Cougars projected to get to six wins.

Texas Tech is now 1-1 and removed after from these projections after losing in the Mike Leach Bowl vs. Washington State.

Bowl Projections: Preseason | Week 1

LA Bowl

Wednesday, December 18
9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Matchup: UNLV vs. Arizona State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Thursday, December 26
5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Matchup: Illinois vs. Kansas

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Friday, December 27
Time TBA, ESPN
Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Matchup: Army vs. BYU

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Friday, December 27
7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN
Matchup: Arkansas vs. West Virginia

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Friday, December 27
10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Matchup: Missouri vs. Arizona

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Saturday, December 28
3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Matchup: Louisville vs. Kansas

Valero Alamo Bowl

Saturday, December 28
7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Matchup: Iowa vs. UCF

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 28
9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Matchup: Oregon State vs. TCU

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Tuesday, December 31
3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Matchup: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

College Football Playoff Projections

So, about saying Notre Dame maybe secured a playoff spot last week. The Irish fall out of the field after losing as a four-touchdown favorite over Northern Illinois in a low-scoring 16-14 game.  The Irish schedule allows some cushion to get them back into the field but it will take some time to get respect with its schedule.

As for the Huskies, they earned their best win in school history and they are extremely close to being considered the Group of Five spot. That spot goes to Boise State who replaces UNLV who took the spot in last week’s rankings.

The Broncos nearly upset top-10 Oregon falling 37-34 at Autzten Stadium. Running back Ashton Jeanty scored three touchdowns and 192 yards. If not for two special team touchdowns the Ducks had, the Broncos would have earned a huge road win. This is considered a good loss and Boise State will earn some kudos for challenging themselves and almost pulling off a massive upset.

As for the rest of the field, Georgia Tech, as expected, fell out of the rankings altogether after its loss to Syracuse. This leaves the ACC with just one team in the field.

While it is just Week 2 of the season, it is hard to see due to just the logistics of wins and losses to put five teams from a given conference into the field. A theme of results matter has already been established, so can it really be expected to put in a three-loss team from the SEC or Big Ten just because they are from the SEC or Big Ten?

The losses will pile up and right now that could help the Big 12 secure at least two bids into the 12-team College Football Playoff. This week there will be a trio of Big 12 teams in the field with Utah, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.

Utah still takes the top spot for the moment from the Big 12 in its 23-12 win over Baylor, but it all depends on Cam Rising’s hand injury. The Utes looked pedestrian on offense with true freshman Isaac Wilson in for Rising. Head coach Kyle Whittingham is calling it ‘not real serious’ which has Ute fans breathing a sigh of relief.

Quarterfinal Games

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8/9 Winner

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7/10 Winner

No. 3 Utah vs. No. 6/11 Winner

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5/12 Winner

Opening Round Games at campus sites

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

No. 11 Kansas State at No. 6 Ole Miss

No. 10 USC at No. 7 Alabama

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 8 Penn State

First Four out: Tennessee, Oregon, Missouri, Notre Dame

Next Group of Five: Northern Illinois, UNLV, Texas State, Memphis

Want more Big 12 Bowl Projections? Take us with you wherever you go.

Want more Big 12 Bowl Projections? Take us with you wherever you go.

2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 2