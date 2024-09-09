On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Girl, 4, found after amber alert issued from Owyhee County, Idaho

Sep 9, 2024, 3:06 PM | Updated: 5:14 pm

Laney Landry...

Laney Landry, 4, has been missing since Sept. 8, 2024, shown here with Rand Gruber, 55, from Idaho. (Idaho State Police)

(Idaho State Police)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Four-year-old Laney Landry was located safely after going missing in the area of Bachman Grade in Owyhee Co., Idaho after allegedly being taken by Rand Gruber, according to Idaho Missing Person Clearinghouse.

Police said to be on the lookout for a white 2010 Ford Escape with Idaho plate 1ALZN3U.

Landry is a black female with brown curly hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing jeans and a white T-shirt with hearts on it, police said.

Gruber, the suspect, is a 55-year-old white male. He’s five-foot-nine and 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Police said Gruber had an argument about taking the child and told another party that “he would return her at 7:30 p.m.,” on Sunday. Police said Gruber has no custodial rights for the child.

Police said to call 911 if you have seen Gruber or the vehicle, or call the local police department at (208) 495-1154 if you have any information.

 

