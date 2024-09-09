2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 2: Defenders Make Presence Felt

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 2 of Big 12 Football is in the books with a few close scares and some big-time defensive players this week. This week’s Big 12 Player of the Week tracker features three of the six spots going to defensive players.

Offenses still ruled the day at the top two spots, it was impossible to turn away defenders who scored points, pulled down multiple interceptions, or were just a tackling machine. All three of the defenders chosen this week were key in helping their team get the win

As a reminder, each week of the Big 12 season the six best players will be assigned a point total and then added up at the end of the year to determine the best player in Big 12 Football.

Season-long results can be seen at the bottom of the post each week.

First Place = Six Points

Second Place = Five Points

Third Place = Four Points

Fourth Place = Three Points

Fifth Place = Two Points

Sixth Place = One Point

Big 12 Football Week 2 Players Of The Week

1. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Harvey had a huge day against Sam Houston State and had his way of bullying the Bearkats with 126 yards and four touchdowns in 45-14. The running game on the day was very efficient and Harvey led the way with 6.6 yards per carry.

2. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

The Sun Devils are the surprise of the Big 12 with a 2-0 start and the 30-23 win over Mississippi State was led by Cam Skattebo who nearly had 300 total yards of offense. He led the Big 12 in 262 rushing yards this week and he had a few catches with three for 35 yards.

3. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

The first defender to make the list for the season had a huge game in Oklahoma State’s come-from-behind win over Arkansas. Martin was all over the field with 16 tackles, eight of them solo, 4.5 were for a loss, and three quarterback hurries.

The “Hit Stick” had ANOTHER huge game for OSU racking up 16 tackles, 8 solo, 8 assisted, and he also had 4.5 tackles for loss. Nick Martin had run duties on QB, he had spy duties, he played sideline to side on fast flow plays, he rushed the QB in the blitz game, he played… pic.twitter.com/7MvgDPrVWK — OState Daily (@Ostate_Daily) September 8, 2024

4. Darian Porter, DB, Iowa State

Porter had the game-sealing interception to help Iowa State upset Iowa, 20-19. Porter’s two interceptions were the first of his career. The wide receiver-turned-defensive back’s first takeaway sparked a 75-yard touchdown score in the first half to get the Cyclones on the board.

His second pick came at the end of the game and up by a single point. Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara attempted a hail mary as time expired and Porter came down with the ball which secured the win.

5. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Wide receiver Jaylin Noel had five receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 20-19 upset win over a then-No. 21 ranked and rival Iowa Hawkeyes and claim the Cy-Hawk trophy.

His touchdown gave Iowa Sate its first points on the board and help them stick around before they ultimately won.

Jaylin Noel absolutely COOKS the Hawkeye secondary for a 75-yard touchdown pass from Rocco Becht!!! pic.twitter.com/upATMO0F5j — OutCYde the Lines (@OutCYdetheLines) September 7, 2024



6. Tao Johnson, S, Utah

A special teams score is a big play and that is what Utah safety Tao Johnson did in the 23-12 win over Baylor. He picked up a block field goal and ran it back for a score. He also had seven tackles with two of them being solo stops.

Honorable Mention:

Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati – 149 yards and averaged 7.5 yards per carry.

VJ Payne, S, Kansas State – Seven tackles, an interception, and one tackle for a loss.

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, S, Colorado – 11 solo tackles and three for a loss.

Cam Cook, RB, TCU – 58 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Obi Ezeigbo, DE, Oklahoma State – Nine tackles and 3.5 for a loss.

Josh Hoover, QB, TCU – 20 of 25 for 267 yards and two touchdowns

Season Results:

1. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (Six points)

1. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (Six points)

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (Five points)

2. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (Five points)

3. Cam Rising, QB, Utah (Four points)

3. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State (Four points)

4. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado (Three points)

4. Darian Porter, DB, Iowa State (Three points)

5. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona (Two points)

5. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Two points)

6. Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech (One point)

6. Tao Johnson, S, Utah (One point)

