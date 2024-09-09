How To Watch Utah At Utah State

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s an early in-state rivalry week in Logan as the Utah State Aggies (1-1) welcome the #12 Utah Utes (2-0) to Maverik Stadium. This will be the second consecutive week playing a top 15 team for the Aggies after a blowout loss to #11 USC last Saturday. For the Utes, concerns abound despite a 23-12 win over Baylor.

Utah @ Utah State

Saturday will mark the 108th meeting between Utah and Utah State, but the first matchup between the Utes and the Aggies in nearly a decade. The last meeting in 2015 finished in favor of Utah, a 24-14 home win. Utah State has only one win against the Utes in the last 26 years, that win also being the last time this series was played in Logan, a 27-20 overtime thriller in 2012.

The 2024 edition of this in-state feud will kickoff on Saturday, September 14, 2:3o p.m. MT. at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Concerns For The Utes

Utah fans were experiencing déjà vu on Saturday versus Baylor as they watched starting quarterback Cam Rising exit the game shortly before halftime with an injury. With 1:48 remaining in the second quarter, Rising was evading pressure, rolling to the left. As Cam approached the sideline, he threw the ball away and took a shove, slamming into a drink cart, immediately grabbing his right throwing hand. Cam Rising returned to the sideline in street clothes and freshman Isaac Wilson played the remainder of the game.

After Rising’s exit, the offense came to a screeching halt, not scoring again. Wilson finished the game 4/9 passing for only 30 yards. Utah leaned heavily on the ground game, with 37 of their 60 plays on offense being runs. The defense stepped up huge, only allowing 12 points and slowing the Baylor attack enough to secure the win.

Despite the victory, Utah fell one spot in the most recent AP poll, but are still sitting comfortable inside of the top 15 at #12.

Cam Rising seemed chipper on the Utah sideline during the second half, even giving a thumbs up to the Ute faithful at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Coach Kyle Whittingham shared what he knew of the situation postgame saying, “I’ve just been told it’s not that serious… you know what I know now, and it’s not real serious… He may be back this week, we’ll see.”

Further updates will come throughout the week, but for now Utah fans will have to wonder if they’ll enter Saturday’s game against the Aggies with their Heisman-caliber quarterback.

Bounce Back Opportunity For The Aggies

The Utah State Aggies were shutout this last weekend in Los Angeles by the #11 ranked USC Trojans. The Bryson Barnes led Aggies had trouble moving the ball all night, only totaling 190 yards of offense to the Trojans 548. The defense shined in moments, with DJ Graham forcing a fumble in the second quarter that was recovered by the Aggies.

Things don’t get any easier for Utah State this week as they continue their early season gauntlet with #12 Utah.

With continuing uncertainty about the status of quarterback Spencer Petras, this weekend has turned into a revenge game for Bryson Barnes, who spent three years in Salt Lake and started 11 games for the Utes. In just his third game on his new team, he’ll have the opportunity to take down his former school, with the chance to give Utah State their first win against a ranked opponent since 2021.

In Monday’s press conference, Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham shared his praise for his former quarterback and looks forward to the matchup with Bryson saying, “He was a great member of our program, great teammate. Beat SC last year. Just a competitive, tough, high-character individual.”

How To Watch Utah Utes At Utah State Aggies?

You can find the Aggies versus the Utes on CBS Sports Network On Saturday, September 14, at 2:30 p.m. MT.

