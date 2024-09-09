On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Harvey Weinstein ‘rushed’ to hospital for heart surgery

Sep 9, 2024, 3:51 PM

FILE - Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, May 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/J...

FILE - Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, May 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, Pool, file) Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, Pool, file)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ELIZABETH WAGMEISTER, LAUREN DEL VALLE AND JEAN CASAREZ, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Harvey Weinstein was “rushed” to Bellevue Hospital in New York on Sunday night “due to several medical conditions,” according to representatives for the disgraced former movie producer.

“We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today,” Weinstein’s spokesman Juda Engelmayer and prison consultant Craig Rothfeld said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

“As we have extensively stated before, Mr. Weinstein suffers a plethora of significant health issues that need ongoing treatment,” they added.

A source familiar with the circumstances of the hospitalization said the surgical procedure was completed. Weinstein’s scheduled court appearance for Thursday is still set to occur unless a physician instructs him otherwise, the individual said.

In the event he cannot appear in person, the hearing could be delayed.

Weinstein’s defense counsel was notified in mid-August that a New York grand jury was considering evidence related to sexual assault allegations against the disgraced movie mogul. It is unclear if the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has secured a new indictment.

Weinstein has experienced a number of health problems in recent years and has appeared in court in a wheelchair.

Weinstein, 72, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, but his conviction was overturned on appeal in April.

He remains in prison in New York while he appeals a separate 2022 conviction in Los Angeles, where he was found guilty on three sexual assault charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

