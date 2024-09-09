Competency hearing set for man with history of sexual misconduct allegations involving children

SALT LAKE CITY — Jonathan Soberanis, who has been charged on five separate occasions by the state with crimes of a sexual nature involving children and never convicted due to competency issues, has his first competency hearing scheduled at the federal level.

That hearing has been scheduled for March 12 to 14, 2025, nearly three years after he was charged with 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony involving child pornography, in the Third Judicial District Court.

The case then moved to the Federal Court in September 2022, with the prosecution charging Soberanis with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography.

The decision to delay the hearing was influenced by the defense’s motion to include evaluations from two new experts—a neuropsychologist and a specialist in developmental cognitive behavior, according to court documents.

These assessments will be presented during Soberanis’s competency hearing, potentially an evaluation that was already competed by a federal expert.

Expert analysis and legal implications

In five previous cases, state-appointed evaluators have consistently found him not competent. They referenced several diagnoses, such as autism, ADHD, and depressive disorder. That finding caused a judge to dismiss the case without prejudice.

The progression of the federal case now hinges on these upcoming evaluations.

The implications of the upcoming hearing are profound, as a determination of competency could lead to a trial or potentially influence the reconsideration of past dismissals.

Timeline of incidents

Jonathan Soberanis has faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct involving children. His criminal record includes multiple charges ranging from lewdness to aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

June 26, 2015: Soberanis was accused of masturbating at the Lehi Legacy Center and was subsequently banned from the facility. He later pleaded no contest to lewdness. It is unclear if this case involved children. The details of this case remain sealed.

April 21, 2018: Soberanis was accused of exposing himself to a child at the Shops at South Town Mall. The mother of the child took a photo of him, which led to Soberanis knocking the phone out of her hand and pushing her to the ground before fleeing, according to police reports. He was charged with lewdness involving a child, assault, and a violent offense committed in the presence of a child. He was found not competent to stand trial, and the charges were dismissed without prejudice on Aug. 13, 2019.

Dec. 16, 2018: Soberanis was accused of looking under a dressing room stall at the West Valley Fitness Center, where he reportedly saw an 8-year-old boy. When the boy's father confronted him, Soberanis allegedly pushed the father to the ground and kicked him in the chest, according to the police report. Body camera footage showed Soberanis admitting to masturbating while looking at the boy. On June 11, 2021, Soberanis was found not competent, and his charges of lewdness and assault were dismissed without prejudice.

June 1, 2021: Soberanis was accused of attacking a 5-year-old boy at the Lehi Legacy Center. He faced charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, lewdness involving a child, assault by a prisoner, and two counts of assault against a peace officer. Body camera footage showed Soberanis flipping a table when officers tried to arrest him at his home the next day. He was found not competent, and the charges were dismissed without prejudice on August 5, 2021.

Jan. 11, 2022: Soberanis was accused of looking into neighbors' windows, including a 7-year-old boy's home. He was arrested for voyeurism. A judge deemed him not competent but ordered restorative treatment. On March 1, 2023, following this treatment, he was again found not competent for trial, and his charges were dismissed without prejudice.

March 23, 2022: Soberanis was arrested on 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony involving child pornography. Digital evidence suggested he had obtained these images between August 2020 and March 2022. This case became a federal case and is currently progressing through the court system. His competency hearing is scheduled for November.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.