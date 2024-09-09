On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Apple embraces the AI craze with its newly unleashed iPhone 16 lineup

Sep 9, 2024, 4:38 PM

The new iPhone 16 Pro Max is displayed during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters on Septe...

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: The new iPhone 16 Pro Max is displayed during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters on September 09, 2024 in Cupertino, California. Apple held an event to showcase the new iPhone 16, Airpods and Apple Watch models. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL LIEDTKE, AP TECHNOLOGY WRITER


CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Monday charged into the artificial intelligence craze with a new iPhone lineup that marks the company’s latest attempt to latch onto a technology trend and transform it into a cultural phenomenon.

The four different iPhone 16 models will all come equipped with special chips needed to power a suite if AI tools that Apple hopes will make its marquee product even more indispensable and reverse a recent sales slump.

Apple’s AI features are designed to turn its often-blundering virtual assistant Siri into a smarter and more versatile sidekick, automate a wide range of tedious tasks and pull off other crowd-pleasing tricks such as creating customized emojis within seconds.

After receiving a standing ovation for Monday’s event, Apple CEO Tim Cook promised the AI package will unleash “innovations that will make a true difference in people’s lives.”

But the breakthroughs won’t begin as soon as the new iPhones — ranging in price from $800 to $1,200 — hit the stores on September 20.

Most of Apple’s AI functions will roll out as part of a free software updates to iOS 18, the operating system that will power the iPhone 16 rolling out from October through December. U.S. English will be the featured language at launch but an update enabling other languages will come out next year, according to Apple.

It’s all part of a new approach that Apple previewed at a developers conference three months ago to create more anticipation for a next generation of iPhones amid a rare sales slump for the well-known devices.

Since Apple’s June conference, competitors such as Samsung and Google have made greater strides in AI – a technology widely expected to trigger the most dramatic changes in computing since the first iPhone came out 17 years ago.

Apple expected to enter AI race with ambitions to overtake the early leaders

Just as Apple elevated fledgling smartphones it into a must-have technology in 21st-century society, the Cupertino, California, company is betting it can do something similar with its tardy arrival to artificial intelligence.

In an attempt to set itself apart from the early leaders in AI, the technology being baked into the iPhone 16 is being promoted as “Apple Intelligence.” Despite the unique branding, Apple’s new approach mimics many of the features already available in the Samsung Galaxy S24 released in January and the Google Pixel 9 that came out last month.

“Apple could have waited another year for further development, but initial take up of AI- powered devices from the likes of Samsung has been encouraging, and Apple is keen to capitalize on this market,” said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore.

As it treads into new territory, Apple is trying to preserve its long-time commitment to privacy by tailoring its AI so that most of its technological tricks can processed on the device itself instead of relying on giant banks of computers located in remote data centers. When a task needs to connect to a data center, Apple promises it will be done in a tightly-controlled way that ensures that no personal data is stored remotely.

While corralling the personal information shared through Apple’s AI tools inherently reduces the chances that the data will be exploited or misused against a user’s wishes, it doesn’t guarantee iron-clad security. A device could still be stolen, for instance, or hacked through digital chicanery.

For users seeking to access even more AI tools than being offered by the iPhone, Apple is teaming up with OpenAI to give users the option of farming out more complicated tasks to the popular ChatGPT chatbot.

Although Apple is releasing a free version of its operating system to propel its on-device AI features, the chip needed to run the technology is only available on the iPhone 16 lineup and the high-end iPhone 15 models that came out a year ago.

That means most consumers who are interested in taking advantage of Apple’s approach to AI will have to buy one of the iPhone 16 models – a twist that investors are counting on will fuel a surge in demand heading into the holiday season.

The anticipated sales boom is the main reason Apple’s stock price has climbed by more than 10%, including a slight uptick Monday after the shares initially slipped following the showcase for the latest iPhones.

Besides its latest iPhones, Apple also introduced a new version of its smartwatch that will include a feature to help detect sleep apnea as well the next generation of its wireless headphones, the AirPods Pro, that will be able to function as a hearing aid with an upcoming software update.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

The sign for Big Lots is displayed outside its store on September 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Big Lo...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Big Lots files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Discount retailer Big Lots has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it contends with a pullback in consumer spending and soft sales.

6 hours ago

DIRECTV logo displayed on a phone screen and a basketball are seen in this illustration photo taken...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

DirecTV is now paying customers to subscribe to competitors as Disney battle escalates

The impasse between DirecTV and Disney over a new carriage agreement has become more heated as it entered its second week.

8 hours ago

DirecTV filed a complaint Saturday with the Federal Communications Commission alleging Disney did n...

Robert Ilich, CNN

Bad sign for ‘Monday Night Football’: DirecTV files FCC complaint against Disney

DirecTV filed a complaint Saturday with the Federal Communications Commission alleging Disney did not negotiate in good faith as the two sides remain at an impasse on a distribution deal.

1 day ago

A new report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute links housing affordability to indirect and dir...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

New Utah report links housing affordability to negative health outcomes

A new report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute links housing affordability to indirect and direct health impacts for Utahns.

2 days ago

Deme Frost believes she should be compensated for her car’s loss of value after another driver ca...

Matt Gephardt

Can drivers in Utah get money if their car drops in value after a crash?

Your car's value can take a big hit after an accident. If another driver is at fault, should their insurance cover that diminished value, in addition to the repairs?

4 days ago

Pro Image Sports in Lehi said the NFL season kicking off is bringing in great sales. (Alex Cabrero,...

Alex Cabrero

Return of NFL means big business for Lehi sports shop

Part of being good a good salesman is figuring out how to relate to your customers. Now that the NFL season is kicking off, it just got a lot easier.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Apple embraces the AI craze with its newly unleashed iPhone 16 lineup