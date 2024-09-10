Women gather at South Jordan home for day of service on President Nelson’s birthday

SOUTH JORDAN — A group of women in Salt Lake County gathered to celebrate President Russell M. Nelson’s birthday by having a day of service.

They said that’s how President Nelson has spent his life, so that was their way of honoring him on his birthday.

“Happy birthday party for President Nelson,” said a very enthusiast Jenny Curtis who organized the celebration at her home in South Jordan. “No, we are not writing cards to [President Nelson]. What we want is we want people to come and make a card and then send it to someone they love. Or a neighbor, a family member or friend.”

President Nelson turned 100 years old on Monday, making him the oldest living prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since the Church was founded in 1830.

Back in June, President Nelson asked members to celebrate his birthday by reaching out to the “one.” It was the 99 plus one message.

“We are making cards for people who need a little extra uplift,” Jill Furness said.

“I just wanted to drop you a quick note and share how much you mean to me,” read Sarah Newbold from the card she was writing. “Serving, thinking celestial, charity, all of that is everything that President Nelson stands for and the example he sets for my life,” she said.

Curtis organized the part to last from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Her lofty goal was to do 1,000 cards in 10 hours — one hour for every ten years President Nelson has lived on the earth.

“[President Nelson] would love it if people would just reach out to the ‘one’ and I love that idea so much. I just love how people come together and help each other out,” Curtis said.

“Kindness doesn’t cost you anything, but without it, it cost you everything,” said Darolyn Bankhead, who was writing several cards. She said people need to “Think Celestial” as President Nelson has taught.