Utah LB Karene Reid Gives Vague Injury Update Heading Into Week Three

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football linebacker Karene Reid might not be available as the Utes travel to Maverik Stadium, home of the Utah State Aggies, this weekend.

Reid previewed the Battle of the Brothers matchup and gave an ambiguous injury update in an interview on the KSL Sports Zone.

Karene Reid Injured In Baylor Game, Availability For Utah State In Question

In week two, Utah snuck out a 23-12 win over the Baylor Bears.

Quarterback Cam Rising went down with a hand injury late in the first half and sat out for the third and fourth quarters.

Reid spoke on how that impacted the team on both sides and why Utah was still able to come out on top.

“Defensively, we had a lot of momentum,” Reid said. “We’ve played without Cam (Rising) before. It’s not unfamiliar. We knew what it would have to take. It puts a little bit more pressure on us but we had our defense rolling so it was all good.”

Rising wasn’t the only Ute who suffered an injury in the Baylor game.

Mike Mitchell hurt his ankle in the first half before eventually returning all taped up after halftime. Reid also suffered a lower-body injury and his answer on his status left his availability for week three in the air.

“I’m all good,” Reid said. “I suffered a little bit of a lower-body injury. I don’t plan on missing too much time.”

It would be a bit of a homecoming if Reid ends up playing against the Aggies.

The former Timpview standout originally signed with Utah State out of high school before enrolling at Utah after serving a mission.

“I’m really excited,” Reid said. “Most people know I signed with Utah State originally. It’ll be exciting to go back to Logan and be in that atmosphere.”

About Utah Linebacker Karene Reid

Reid is a senior linebacker from American Fork, Utah.

He played at Timpview High School and was a three-star recruit. In 2017, Reid was named first-team all-state and Utah Valley Defensive MVP. As a senior, he racked up 84 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. After initially committing to play for Utah State, Reid served a two-year church mission and decided to go to Utah when he returned.

Reid played in 10 games during the 2021 season, including six starts at rover linebacker. He finished with 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, an interception, one quarterback hurry, and two pass breakups. The American Fork, Utah native was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week following an excellent performance against Washington State.

In 2022, Reid recorded 72 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, three pass breakups, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Last season, Reid played in 11 games. He posted 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, five passes defended, four pass breakups, and one interception. His junior campaign earned him a spot on the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team.

