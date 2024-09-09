On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah LB Karene Reid Gives Vague Injury Update Heading Into Week Three

Sep 9, 2024, 5:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Football linebacker Karene Reid might not be available as the Utes travel to Maverik Stadium, home of the Utah State Aggies, this weekend.

Reid previewed the Battle of the Brothers matchup and gave an ambiguous injury update in an interview on the KSL Sports Zone.

Karene Reid Injured In Baylor Game, Availability For Utah State In Question

In week two, Utah snuck out a 23-12 win over the Baylor Bears.

Quarterback Cam Rising went down with a hand injury late in the first half and sat out for the third and fourth quarters.

Reid spoke on how that impacted the team on both sides and why Utah was still able to come out on top.

“Defensively, we had a lot of momentum,” Reid said. “We’ve played without Cam (Rising) before. It’s not unfamiliar. We knew what it would have to take. It puts a little bit more pressure on us but we had our defense rolling so it was all good.”

Rising wasn’t the only Ute who suffered an injury in the Baylor game.

Mike Mitchell hurt his ankle in the first half before eventually returning all taped up after halftime. Reid also suffered a lower-body injury and his answer on his status left his availability for week three in the air.

“I’m all good,” Reid said. “I suffered a little bit of a lower-body injury. I don’t plan on missing too much time.”

It would be a bit of a homecoming if Reid ends up playing against the Aggies.

The former Timpview standout originally signed with Utah State out of high school before enrolling at Utah after serving a mission.

“I’m really excited,” Reid said. “Most people know I signed with Utah State originally. It’ll be exciting to go back to Logan and be in that atmosphere.”

About Utah Linebacker Karene Reid

Reid is a senior linebacker from American Fork, Utah.

He played at Timpview High School and was a three-star recruit. In 2017, Reid was named first-team all-state and Utah Valley Defensive MVP. As a senior, he racked up 84 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. After initially committing to play for Utah State, Reid served a two-year church mission and decided to go to Utah when he returned.

Reid played in 10 games during the 2021 season, including six starts at rover linebacker. He finished with 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, an interception, one quarterback hurry, and two pass breakups. The American Fork, Utah native was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week following an excellent performance against Washington State.

In 2022, Reid recorded 72 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, three pass breakups, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Last season, Reid played in 11 games. He posted 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, five passes defended, four pass breakups, and one interception. His junior campaign earned him a spot on the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers LB Fred Warner Punches Ball Out, Forces Early Fumble Against Jets

It didn't take long for former BYU linebacker Fred Warner to make his mark in the 49ers' season opener against the New York Jets on Monday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 4 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the fourth week of the 2024 high school football season.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua To Miss At Least Four Weeks With Knee Injury

The Rams and former BYU WR Puka Nacau received unfortunate news regarding the second-year wideouts injury status on Monday.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah At Utah State

It's an early rivalry week in Logan as the Utah State Aggies (1-1) welcome the #12 Utah Utes (2-0) to Maverik Stadium. The matchup will be the first between the teams since 2015 and the first game in Logan since 2012.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Andre Tourigny Has Advice For Rookies Ahead of Camp

The Utah Hockey Club is another step closer to its inaugural 2024-25 season with less than a month until the puck officially drops on October 8. Ahead of the initial rookie training camp and tournament which begin on Wednesday, head coach André Tourigny shared that he is excited to establish the team's culture with this new collection of young players.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 2: Defenders Make Presence Felt

Who was the Big 12 Football player of the week? Week 2 is in the books with a few close scares and some big-time defensive players this week.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah LB Karene Reid Gives Vague Injury Update Heading Into Week Three