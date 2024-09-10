Haven Bay Elementary opens as construction continues

WEST HAVEN — On Monday, Haven Bay Elementary became the last of Weber County School District’s new schools to open.

However, the building still has months of work to go before construction is complete, according to the district.

Roughly, 480 students will attend school at Haven Bay. Those students started the school year just a couple of weeks ago, split between Hooper and Kanesville elementary schools.

Now, the district has enough of the school opened for each class to have a classroom, and to get by with their daily needs.

Another first day of school

It’s like a second first day of school.

“They were very excited all weekend,” said parent Keilee Berry. “The first day at the new school, so yeah.”

However, parents like Berry still have typical concerns, like safety as construction is ongoing inside and out.

“They had an open house Friday night that we came to and some things were a little concerning,” Berry said. “still walking around the construction site.”

On Monday, construction areas were closed off, including all of the second floor. Classrooms, however, were running as normal.

“You know, once we got students here this morning that changed everything for us,” said Haven Bay principal Justin Skeen. “Having them on site and having a place where our students can be together.”

Building a bond

And having the students together is huge, according to Skeen.

“Building a Haven Bay community from the start is such an important part of what the school’s all about,” he said.

Administrators are mindful of safety concerns, while working to keep the learning and construction separate.

“We’ve got staff monitoring, make sure kids are safely going to and from different areas, especially when they go out,” said district spokesman Lane Findlay.

Findlay also said it will likely be a couple more months before the rest of the school is complete.

Parents are cautiously excited.

“It’s been rushed,” said parent Dani Norton. “A little chaotic, but I’m ready for it to be ready.”