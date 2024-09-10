On the Site:
Truth Test: ‘Lyman’ write-in candidate denies they were recruited, paid by Cox campaign

Sep 9, 2024, 6:09 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

Utah Rep. Phil Lyman speaks as he debates with incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox during Utah's gubernatori...

Utah Rep. Phil Lyman speaks as he debates with incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox during Utah's gubernatorial GOP primary debate held at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

(Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


KSLTV.com

NORTH SALT LAKE  A Utah woman told KSL TV she and her son decided to launch a last-minute write-in campaign for governor, a decision which has sparked unfounded accusations and rumors from another writein candidate and his supporters this week.

North Salt Lake resident Richard Lyman and his mother, Carol Lyman, filed to run for governor and lieutenant governor as write-in candidates on Sept. 3.

“Did the Cox Campaign Recruit and Pay Richard Lyman?” Phil Lyman wrote in a lengthy post on X Monday morning.

Phil Lyman had already launched a write-in campaign of his own after losing to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox in the Republican primary election and failed legal efforts to challenge Cox’s placement on the ballot. He shared screenshots of text message conversations in Monday’s post, insinuating Cox’s campaign paid Richard Lyman $1,000 and a steak dinner in exchange for filing as a candidate.

In a statement provided to KSL Monday, Matt Lusty, a spokesperson for Cox’s campaign, wrote, “Phil Lyman has a habit of making accusations that are blatantly false. This is no exception.”

Lyman petitions court to be named GOP candidate and have Cox removed from office

The KSL Investigators went to Richard and Carol Lyman’s home Monday to ask them about Phil Lyman’s claims in person. No one answered the door, but Carol Lyman later responded by text using the same number she used to file her candidacy.

Governor Cox’s campaign is not paying us,” she wrote. “I (Carol) actually paid the fees for both of us. Period.”

Carol Lyman declined an on-camera interview.

“We’re running to make a statement,” she wrote. “People keep asking if we’re related to Phil Lyman and last Sunday someone asked and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I’ve always been proud of my name and the negativity of his campaign is causing me real embarrassment. Richard and I talked about it and decided to run so that we had a candidate we could feel good about voting for because we don’t feel good about voting for Cox or Phil Lyman.”

Carol Lyman said she is not aware of any familial relation to Phil Lyman.

Phil Lyman could not be reached immediately for comment.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

