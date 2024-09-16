This article about how lighting impacts your mood is sponsored by Lighting Design.

Introduction

Different temperatures, colors, and lighting saturations subconsciously impact our mood. By learning more about these impacts, you can alter your interior design plan to ensure your rooms are appropriately fashioned with the proper lighting.

For example, some types of lighting are more inviting and conducive to a cozy and relaxing atmosphere, whereas others are more suitable for an office or study where productivity and focus are desired.

Keep reading to learn more about how lighting impacts your mood before you start brainstorming changes to your home lighting design.

How the circadian rhythm comes into play with lighting

People have evolved over time to respond to the sun’s natural light. When the sun is at its peak, most people are awake and active. During the night, our bodies naturally grow more tired.

Your body’s natural response to the day cycles means that lighting dramatically impacts your body’s melatonin production, impacting how well you sleep. Your sleep cycle is closely connected to your overall health and productivity.

So, by fine-tuning your interior space to complement the cycles of the day, your body can maintain better health and it can enhance your mood.

Impacts of lighting on mood

Cool lighting vs. warm lighting

Color temperature refers to the level of warmth or coolness in lighting. Usually, a white light has red or orange undertones signaling warmth, whereas a cool light emits more blue and purple undertones.

For example, incandescent lighting usually emits light at a warmer temperature, while fluorescent lighting usually emits at a cooler temperature.

But with LED lighting, you can usually set the color temperature using an app or smart control system.

Warm lighting resembles the sun’s natural lighting, so people usually use it to enhance mood and create a more inviting atmosphere. Cool lighting can improve alertness and concentration and reduce fatigue.

Use warm lighting anywhere you want to relax and feel at ease. Cooler lighting is an excellent idea to use in places where you want to be productive, such as a home office, game room, or kitchen.

Lighting intensity

Lighting intensity refers to how bright or dim a light is shining.

Brighter lights sharpen your focus and signal your brain to be more alert and aware of your surroundings. It’s great to use bright lighting in the morning to help your mind wake up.

Since dimmer lights more closely mimic the nighttime, they are great for creating a relaxing environment and winding down at night.

Lighting saturation

Saturation refers to the color intensity of light. High saturation emits vibrant colors from the ROYGBIV spectrum, while low saturation emits a color closer to white.

While most lighting is usually white, the rising popularity of LED lighting allows people to play around with different colors. Different colors may impact people in different ways, but in general, here’s how colored lights may impact your mood:

Black signals authority, power, strength, or intelligence. It can also provoke feelings of death or mourning.

Purple portrays luxury, mystery, nobility, and creativity.

Blue light is used to calm people down; it can also signal sincerity, intelligence, confidence, and health.

Green symbolizes the color of growth and nature and can signal a place of safety and ambition.

Yellow matches the color of the sun, signaling positivity, warmth, and happiness.

Orange stimulates creativity and signals warmth, happiness, and prosperity.

Red portrays love and romance, along with energy and excitement.

Lighting positions

Another element of lighting design that impacts your mood depends on the physical location where you place lights. In general, table lamps and lower lighting will evoke more warm feelings, while overhead lighting is usually more appropriate for places where you want to promote high concentration.

Conclusion

You can positively impact your mood with lighting and enhance your overall mental health. Play around with different lighting setups to reflect how natural light occurs outside, and use some of the cues from nature to help better improve your cognitive health.

