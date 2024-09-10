On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Police release images of car possibly involved in a hit-and-run that hospitalized a high schooler

Sep 9, 2024, 6:33 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


SANDY — Police are still searching for the people responsible for hitting an 18-year-old woman with their car and fleeing from the scene.

On July 13, Odalis Rendon-Arrellano, 18, was crossing the street near 8500 South and State Street when she was hit by a car around 10:30 p.m. Two bystanders stopped to help her as they dragged her to the sidewalk and stayed with her until first responders arrived.

Hit-and-run lands teen in hospital, Sandy police searching for driver

Odalis suffered serious injuries to her skull and face. She lost 21 teeth, has undergone surgery, and will have several more to reconstruct parts of her face. She also suffered broken bones in other parts of her body.

This is her senior year of high school, but doctors have yet to clear her up enough to go back to school.

The Sandy Police Department said this car fits the description provided by witnesses of the suspect vehicle: a dark-colored sedan with lighter-colored doors. Police aren’t able to make out the license plate, but they’re hopeful the public will recognize the car.

Traffic cameras captured the vehicle in the area within 24 hours of the incident.

Two pictures of the car that Sandy police believe is involved in a serious hit and run accident that happened on July 13.

Two pictures of the car that Sandy police believe is involved in a serious hit-and-run accident that happened on July 13. (The Sandy Police Department)

Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy police said they’d like to speak with the owner to rule them out if they’re innocent.

“It’s in the general area, and it’s been in the area a couple of different times, and so we would like to try and figure out who it is that has that vehicle,” Moffit said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sandy police.

Police release images of car possibly involved in a hit-and-run that hospitalized a high schooler