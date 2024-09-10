On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Ogden police seek information in 11-year-old cold case

Sep 9, 2024, 6:38 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — It’s been over 11 years since Robert Santos Soto Jr., 26, was gunned down in front of his Ogden home and still, there are very few leads in solving his murder.

“Sometimes these cases just don’t have enough to go on,” said Lt. Will Farr, Ogden Police Department.

It was on August 31, 2013, at 1:18 a.m. when Soto left a gathering in his back yard and walked to the front of his house in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Moments later, witnesses reported hearing arguing, then gunshots.

“People had heard shots fired and then heard a car speed off,” said Lt. Farr.

When Ogden Police arrived on scene, Soto was found lying on his back on the sidewalk in front of the home; he had been shot several times and was deceased.

Despite years of on-going investigative efforts, the lack of information and eyewitnesses resulted in the case going cold.

“We’ve gotten to a spot where we’re stuck, and we don’t have any more leads or any more information,” said Lt. Farr.

To generate new leads, Ogden Police posted a photo of Soto and information about the case on Facebook on the anniversary of his death – something they’ve been doing for all their cold cases in recent years. Lt. Farr says posts like this have proven successful in other cases.

“Since we started that program, there’s has been quite a few tips and an uptick in the tips that we’ve received, and each one of those tips is followed up by a detective,” he said.

Lt. Farr hopes that time and technology will help in bringing answers and closure to the Soto family. He’s asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Ogden City Police Department at (801) 629-8228 or call the Cold Case Tip Hotline at 833-DPS-SAFE (833-377-7233).

“Maybe someone sees the face and remembers the situation, maybe they have memories of something they had forgotten at the time, or they have something that they notice during that time that it could spark a memory,” said Lt. Farr. “And then sometimes too, over time, hearts change and people decide that they do want to come forward and share information on what they know.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Two pictures of the car that Sandy police believe is involved in a serious hit and run accident tha...

Garna Mejia and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Police release images of car possibly involved in a hit-and-run that hospitalized a high schooler

Sandy police are still searching for the people responsible for hitting an 18-year-old woman with their car and fleeing from the scene. 

35 minutes ago

Two women who manage a care facility in Vernal have been arrested and booked into the Uintah County...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Vernal care facility managers arrested, accused of abusing resident

Two employees of a facility that helps residents with mental health and other disabilities have been arrested and accused of beating a resident with a wooden dowel, and a third employee is accused of not doing anything about it.

2 hours ago

A still shot of Jonathan Soberanis arrest by West Valley City police officers during an alleged inc...

Courtney Johns

Competency hearing set for man with history of sexual misconduct allegations involving children

Jonathan Soberanis's federal competency hearing has been set for March 2025, nearly three years after his original charges, with new expert evaluations on the horizon.

3 hours ago

Laney Landry...

Jacob Freeman

Girl, 4, found after amber alert issued from Owyhee County, Idaho

Four-year-old Laney Landry went missing in the area of Bachman Grade in Owyhee Co., Idaho after allegedly being taken by Rand Gruber, Idaho State Police said.

4 hours ago

(FILE) Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene....

Michael Houck

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Sugar House business, stealing cash register

A man armed with a Taser was in police custody after he broke into a business and stole its cash register Saturday morning.

6 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger listens to arguments during a hearing, Oct. 26, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Late...

Rebecca Boone and Gene Johnson, Associated Press

Judge orders change of venue in trial of man charged with killing 4 University of Idaho students

A judge has agreed to move the trial of man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students out of the city where the crimes occurred.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Ogden police seek information in 11-year-old cold case