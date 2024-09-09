On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

49ers LB Fred Warner Punches Ball Out, Forces Early Fumble Against Jets

Sep 9, 2024, 7:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – It didn’t take long for former BYU linebacker Fred Warner to make his mark in the 49ers’ season opener against the New York Jets on Monday.

On the Jets’ second drive, Warner closed in on Breece Hall after a dump-off pass and punched out the ball.

After both teams opened their seasons with three-and-outs, New York’s offense took back over following a San Francisco punt.

The Niners almost immediately put pressure on Aaron Rodgers on 1st & 10. The former NFL MVP flipped a short pass to Hall which set up Warner for the big hit.

With the ball back, the 49ers; offense marched down the field before eventually settling for a field goal.

Along with the forced fumble, Warner added five total tackles (three solo tackles) in the first quarter.

Hall eventually got redemption for the turnover as he ran in his first touchdown of the year later in the quarter.

San Francisco trailed, 7-6, going into the second.

About Fred Warner

Before his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.

During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.

Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.

Last year,  the All-Pro linebacker posted 132 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

During his seven seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 766 total tackles, 493 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, eight interceptions, 46 pass breakups, and one touchdown.

During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 97 total tackles, 64 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and five pass breakups in 12 playoff games.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah LB Karene Reid Gives Vague Injury Update Heading Into Week Three

Utah's Karene Reid might not be available as the Utes travel to Maverik Stadium, home of the Utah State Aggies, this weekend.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 4 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the fourth week of the 2024 high school football season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua To Miss At Least Four Weeks With Knee Injury

The Rams and former BYU WR Puka Nacau received unfortunate news regarding the second-year wideouts injury status on Monday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah At Utah State

It's an early rivalry week in Logan as the Utah State Aggies (1-1) welcome the #12 Utah Utes (2-0) to Maverik Stadium. The matchup will be the first between the teams since 2015 and the first game in Logan since 2012.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Andre Tourigny Has Advice For Rookies Ahead of Camp

The Utah Hockey Club is another step closer to its inaugural 2024-25 season with less than a month until the puck officially drops on October 8. Ahead of the initial rookie training camp and tournament which begin on Wednesday, head coach André Tourigny shared that he is excited to establish the team's culture with this new collection of young players.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 2: Defenders Make Presence Felt

Who was the Big 12 Football player of the week? Week 2 is in the books with a few close scares and some big-time defensive players this week.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

49ers LB Fred Warner Punches Ball Out, Forces Early Fumble Against Jets