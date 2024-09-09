49ers LB Fred Warner Punches Ball Out, Forces Early Fumble Against Jets
Sep 9, 2024, 7:04 PM
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – It didn’t take long for former BYU linebacker Fred Warner to make his mark in the 49ers’ season opener against the New York Jets on Monday.
On the Jets’ second drive, Warner closed in on Breece Hall after a dump-off pass and punched out the ball.
After both teams opened their seasons with three-and-outs, New York’s offense took back over following a San Francisco punt.
The Niners almost immediately put pressure on Aaron Rodgers on 1st & 10. The former NFL MVP flipped a short pass to Hall which set up Warner for the big hit.
With the ball back, the 49ers; offense marched down the field before eventually settling for a field goal.
Along with the forced fumble, Warner added five total tackles (three solo tackles) in the first quarter.
Hall eventually got redemption for the turnover as he ran in his first touchdown of the year later in the quarter.
San Francisco trailed, 7-6, going into the second.
About Fred Warner
Before his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.
During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.
Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
In 2022, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.
Last year, the All-Pro linebacker posted 132 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.
During his seven seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 766 total tackles, 493 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, eight interceptions, 46 pass breakups, and one touchdown.
During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 97 total tackles, 64 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and five pass breakups in 12 playoff games.
