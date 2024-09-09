49ers LB Fred Warner Punches Ball Out, Forces Early Fumble Against Jets

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – It didn’t take long for former BYU linebacker Fred Warner to make his mark in the 49ers’ season opener against the New York Jets on Monday.

On the Jets’ second drive, Warner closed in on Breece Hall after a dump-off pass and punched out the ball.

After both teams opened their seasons with three-and-outs, New York’s offense took back over following a San Francisco punt.

The Niners almost immediately put pressure on Aaron Rodgers on 1st & 10. The former NFL MVP flipped a short pass to Hall which set up Warner for the big hit.

With the ball back, the 49ers; offense marched down the field before eventually settling for a field goal.

Along with the forced fumble, Warner added five total tackles (three solo tackles) in the first quarter.

Hall eventually got redemption for the turnover as he ran in his first touchdown of the year later in the quarter.

San Francisco trailed, 7-6, going into the second.

