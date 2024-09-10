Utah Paralympian returns a double-medalist

SALT LAKE CITY — Ali Ibanez is now a two-time Paralympic medalist.

The Team USA women’s wheelchair basketball player arrived home Monday after the team took silver against China in Paris.

Ibanez also competed in Tokyo, and team USA won bronze that time around. Ibanez’s neighbors lined her street with American flags so she would feel celebrated when she arrived.

“We have a Paralympian on our street,” Robyn Ivins has known Ibanez since she was a baby. She says even as a small child, it was clear Ibanez was never going to let her disability stand in her way.

Ibanez was born with a condition that would make it impossible to walk.

“She has always been amazing, and this, just to see her now in her second Olympics,” says Ivins. “I just cried on Sunday.”

Ali and the women’s wheelchair basketball team brought home a silver medal in a hard-fought game against China.

Ali also competed in Tokyo where Team USA brought home bronze. Ali says this won’t be her last time on the court on a world stage.

“You know, silver is better than bronze, obviously gold was the goal, but that’s going to happen in L.A.,” says Ibanez.

“We have loved her since she was born and tiny and we just wanted her to know how proud we are of her,” says Ivins.