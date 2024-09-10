On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Israel says ‘highly likely’ its forces shot slain American activist

Sep 10, 2024, 8:22 AM | Updated: 8:23 am

The Israeli military said American activist Aysenur Eygi was likely hit "unintentionally" by IDF fi...

The Israeli military said American activist Aysenur Eygi was likely hit "unintentionally" by IDF fire in the occupied West Bank on Friday. (Aysenur Eygi Family)

(Aysenur Eygi Family)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DANA KARNI, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is “highly likely” American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed during a protest in the occupied West Bank on Friday, was “hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire.”

The military said in a statement Tuesday that the shot was not aimed at the activist, but at “the key instigator” of a “violent riot” at the Beita Junction where it said Palestinians burned tires and hurled rocks at Israeli security forces. It didn’t name the alleged instigator.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Eygi’s killing as unacceptable at a news conference in London on Tuesday and said the Israeli security forces needed to make “fundamental changes” to how they operate in the West Bank, “including changes to the rules of engagement.”

“No one, no one should be shot and killed for attending a protest. No one should have to put their life at risk just for expressing their views,” he said. “Now we have the second American citizen killed at the hands of Israeli security forces. It’s not acceptable. It has to change. And we’ll be making that clear to the senior-most members of the Israeli government.”

The Israeli military said American activist Aysenur Eygi was likely hit “unintentionally” by IDF fire in the occupied West Bank on Friday. (Aysenur Eygi Family)

Blinken added that the United States had “long seen” reports of Israeli forces ignoring extremist settler violence against Palestinians and reports of excessive force by Israeli forces against Palestinians.

Eyewitnesses told CNN on Friday that the 26-year-old activist, who is also a Turkish citizen, was shot by Israeli forces while participating in a weekly protest against an Israeli settlement near the Palestinian village of Beita. All Israeli settlements are considered illegal under international law.

Eygi, a recent graduate of the University of Washington, had been volunteering with the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), the same pro-Palestinian activist group as Rachel Corrie, a US citizen killed in 2003 while attempting to stop an Israeli bulldozer from demolishing Palestinian homes in Gaza.

The ISM said that its protest on September 6 was peaceful.

The IDF said on Tuesday that an investigation was launched by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID), the findings of which will be submitted for review by the Military Advocate General’s Corps.

Eygi’s family had blamed Israel for her killing and called on US leaders for an independent investigation, saying an Israel-led probe would be inadequate.

Violence from the Israeli offensive in Gaza since the Hamas-led October 7 attacks has spilled into the occupied West Bank in recent months. The IDF began a major raid in multiple parts of the territory last month, bulldozing highways and razing buildings in the process.

Israeli troops and settlers have killed 692 Palestinians, including 158 children, in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem since October, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, whose figures do not distinguish between militants and civilians.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

A man floats on a paddle board off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at sunrise Thursday, ...

David Biller, Associated Press

This Brazilian dog is a footvolley star. He teaches beachgoers how to play their own game

This Brazilian dog is a footvolley star.

16 hours ago

A view from the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at the Stade de France i...

Ciaran Fahey, The Associated Press

Paralympic Games end with a Parisian electro-dance party after 2 world records on final day

The Paralympic Games have ended with two world records and a spectacular light show during a closing ceremony dominated by French electronic music.

2 days ago

President Joe Biden speaks during the opening session of the NATO Summit, Wednesday, July 10, 2024,...

Associated Press

Two NATO members say Russian drones violated their airspace

Two NATO members said Sunday that Russian drones violated their airspace.

2 days ago

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Tamar Michaelis, CNN

Three Israeli border guards shot dead at Allenby Crossing between West Bank and Jordan

Three Israeli border guards have been killed in a shooting at the Allenby Crossing on the border between the occupied West Bank and Jordan.

2 days ago

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)...

Natasha Bertrand and Kylie Atwood, CNN

Iran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia, sources say

Iran recently transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia to use in the war against Ukraine.

3 days ago

Venezuelan nationals protest against the official results that declared President Nicolas Maduro th...

Mauricio Torres, CNN

Venezuelan security forces surround Argentine embassy after opposition members take refuge inside

Venezuelan security forces surrounded the Argentine embassy in the capital Caracas on Friday after two opposition members took refuge inside.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Israel says ‘highly likely’ its forces shot slain American activist