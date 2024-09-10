On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Man missing out of Summit County; search and rescue underway

Sep 10, 2024, 10:50 AM | Updated: 10:52 am

FILE — police lights...

FILE — police lights

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KAMAS — One man was missing out of Kamas Monday night, after sheriff’s deputies with Summit County said they could not locate him during a welfare check.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a family member called asking for the welfare check because the man’s car had been parked at their cabin since Thursday. Deputies were sent to an area near 9330 Iroquois Road. Deputies searched a cabin, the sheriff’s office said, but did not find the man.

An active search began and continued overnight. Deputies said they were still searching Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the man’s name. It was unknown if he was missing after he’d been hiking, or if he was missing for some other reason.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

