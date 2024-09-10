On the Site:
Sports Fans Honoring Legacy Of Actor James Earl Jones On Social Media

Sep 10, 2024, 10:37 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYRecognized worldwide for his acting and familiar voice with a deep-resonating timber, James Earl Jones is being honored by sports fans worldwide following his death at 93.

Jones, the actor and iconic voice who played Mufasa in The Lion King and Darth Vader, among many others, passed away on Monday, September 9.

Baseball fans, particularly, mourned Jones’ passing with tributes from The Sandlot and Field of Dreams on social media.

“Ray, people will come, Ray,” author Terence Mann implored Iowa farm owner Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner, in an all-time great speech from Field of Dreams.

“They’ll come to Iowa for reasons they can’t even fathom. They’ll turn up your driveway, not knowing for sure why they’re doing it. They’ll arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for the past.”

“Of course, we won’t mind if you look around,” you’ll say. “It’s only twenty dollars per person.” They’ll pass over the money without even thinking about it. For it is money they have and peace they lack.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb)

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

