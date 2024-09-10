Utah Hockey Club Selects Ice Crew At Utah Olympic Oval

SALT LAKE CITY – With just four weeks until the puck drops in Salt Lake City, the Utah Hockey Club has been busy making a few final preparations before the inaugural season begins. In addition to putting the finishing touches on their temporary practice facility at the Utah Olympic Oval, the club also selected their ice crew after holding tryouts this past weekend.

Until the club’s new practice facility at South Towne Mall is completed next season, the team will primarily practice at the Utah Olympic Oval this year. As their temporary home, the Oval has been outfitted to host Utah’s first-ever NHL team. This includes a brand-new ice sheet, several banners and updated locker rooms.

Similar to the rink at Delta Center, the ice at the Oval features the inaugural logo at center with small Utah shaped outlines throughout the red line. Additionally, several Utah and NHL banners are hung above the oval shaped ice track that surrounds the facility.

As for the locker rooms, those are nearing completion but may not be quite ready in time for the rookie and training camps.

The Utah Hockey Club Ice Crew

Like most NHL clubs, Utah will require a nightly ice crew to help with maintaining the ice sheet during each game. While the Zamboni takes care of the cleaning and maintenance in between periods, the ice crew is there to clear off any snow during stoppages and timeouts.

They’re also responsible for picking up any hats in case a player scores a hat-trick, and the fans decide to shower the ice with their caps.

This past Saturday, over 60 individuals participated in a tryout to make one of 20 spots on the team. Skaters were judged on their overall skating abilities, coordination, speed and how well they could remove snow with a shovel. After nearly two hours, individuals were selected to the inaugural squad.

One of those selected was Lauren Wash, a former New Jersey Devils employee who played D1 College Hockey and professionally in the NWHL. As a native of New Jersey, Wash is incredibly excited to not only have the NHL in her new home, but to be a part of the organization.

“I can’t believe it. I’m super excited. I can’t even really put it into words. Super excited for the season. Super excited to get to know this group of people and just be a part of the Utah’s first hockey team,” Wash said.

Another new member of the ice team is Andrew Urch, a current University of Utah hockey coach and former program player from Anaheim, CA. Growing up a Ducks fans, Urch has always been a massive supporter of the NHL and is looking forward to the hockey community growing in the Beehive State.

“For the University of Utah, we’ve seen a real big push, but this is going to be huge. I would expect and hope to see more and more people at our games as well, but like I said before, there’s a lot of interest in hockey and nothing but growth,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to being involved and playing a small part. A part of something new and exciting,” Urch added.

Of the 20 individuals selected, 15 of them will work each game while five will serve as alternates in case of scheduling issues.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

