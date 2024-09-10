House fire in rural Washington County causes propane explosion

PINTURA, Washington County — A home in rural Utah caught fire Tuesday morning which caused a propane explosion, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 10 a.m., an emergency call came in reporting a home was on fire near Old Beatty Ranch Road. Sgt. Lucas Alfred said the home was in such a remote location in the mountains that there were no fire hydrants in the area.

He did not say there were any people injured as of noon Tuesday.

There was one propane tank that exploded, and other tanks were surrounding the home. Crews were working to vent the rest of them and ensure minimal spreading, Lucas said.

The Hurricane Valley Fire District and New Harmony Fire Association were quick to arrive at the scene along with Washington County crews, he said.