On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

House fire in rural Washington County causes propane explosion

Sep 10, 2024, 1:12 PM | Updated: 1:17 pm

A home caught fire in rural Utah Sept. 10, 2024. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)...

A home caught fire in rural Utah Sept. 10, 2024. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

(Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

PINTURA, Washington County — A home in rural Utah caught fire Tuesday morning which caused a propane explosion, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 10 a.m., an emergency call came in reporting a home was on fire near Old Beatty Ranch Road. Sgt. Lucas Alfred said the home was in such a remote location in the mountains that there were no fire hydrants in the area.

He did not say there were any people injured as of noon Tuesday.

There was one propane tank that exploded, and other tanks were surrounding the home. Crews were working to vent the rest of them and ensure minimal spreading, Lucas said.

A home caught fire in rural Utah Sept. 10, 2024. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hurricane Valley Fire District and New Harmony Fire Association were quick to arrive at the scene along with Washington County crews, he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

10 year-old hit, critically injured en route to school

A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on her way to school.

10 minutes ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Brian Carlson

Salt Lake police program seeks to counteract gang recruits as young as 10

A police program in Salt Lake City is trying to turn the tide of kids joining gangs at a younger and younger age.

14 minutes ago

Nankoweap river mile 52.8, downstream view from River Right. (NPS)...

Mark Jones

Boater goes missing, body later found in Colorado River at Grand Canyon

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say the body of a missing boater was found Tuesday.

1 hour ago

Irrigation sprinklers spray water across part of Dick Pace’s farm in the town of Teasdale, Aug. 2...

David Condos, KUER News

Utah has a $276M bet on farms to save Colorado River water. How’s it going?

South-central Utah is not your typical farm country. To the eye, there appears to be more red rock than green fields.

2 hours ago

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resoures says 104 wildlife animals have been illegally killed since A...

Mark Jones

DWR: 104 wildlife have been illegally killed since Aug. 1

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says 104 wildlife species have been

3 hours ago

The new electric school bus in front of Jeremy Ranch Elementary on Sept. 10, 2024....

Karah Brackin and Michael Houck

Park City School District introduces new pair of electric school bus

The Park City School District plans to give students a pair of environmentally safe school buses next year.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

House fire in rural Washington County causes propane explosion