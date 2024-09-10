How To Watch BYU Cougars Football At Wyoming Cowboys

PROVO, Utah—The BYU Cougars face their second consecutive road test this weekend when they take on the Wyoming Cowboys.

BYU Cougars vs. Wyoming Cowboys

BYU travels to the wind tunnel that is Laramie, Wyoming, and War Memorial stadium to face the Cowboys on Saturday, September 14. Kickoff is at 7 p.m MT.

The Cougars have played Wyoming more times than any program, save for Utah and Utah State. This will be the 80th tilt all-time between the programs, with BYU leading the series 46-30-3. Jaren Hall threw four touchdown passes in a 38-24 Cougar win the last time they faced each other in September 2022.

The Cowboys (0-2) beat Toledo 16-15 in the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl to cap a 9-4 campaign.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Wyoming will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, and Carter Blackburn, Randy Cross, and Brandon Baylor will be on the call.

How to Watch:

Television

CBS Sports Network

Mobile/Streaming Devices

CBS Sports App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Wyoming recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

