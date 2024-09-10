How To Watch Game Night Live: Springville Red Devils @ Timpview Thunderbirds

SALT LAKE CITY—Game Night Live heads into week five of the high school football season with two of Utah County’s best teams ready for a head-to-head battle.

The Springville Red Devils (3-1) play the Timpview Thunderbirds (1-2) at the recently renovated Thunderbird Field on Friday, September 13.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis, and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Week Five

Springville Red Devils @ Timpview Thunderbirds

The visiting Red Devils dispatched the Cyprus Pirates 42-14 in Magna, Utah last week. Senior QB Easton Leavitt threw three touchdown passes, completing 13-of-19 passes for 183 yards. Senior Jack Pickering caught seven passes for 104 yards and two TDs. Junior running back Max Harris gained 180 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Timpview was blown out 56-20 last week by Centennial H.S. out of Corona, California.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Springville and Timpview is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Game Night Live will be at Weber High School next week when the Warriors host the Davis Darts on Friday, September 20. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MT.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24