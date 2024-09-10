On the Site:
KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 4 Recap

Sep 10, 2024, 1:46 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind discussed Maple Mountain’s hot start, the undefeated starts for Northridge and Viewmont, and much more.

Watch the full recap in the video at the top of the story.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Timpview High School, where the Thunderbirds will host the Springville Red Devils. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 13. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL Sports

Big 12 Program Receives Commitment From Lehi Pioneers QB Jett Niu

Lehi Pioneers senior quarterback Jett Niu will join the Big 12's Oklahoma State Cowboys following a recent visit to the Stillwater, Oklahoma-based program.

19 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: Which Jazz Player Has The Highest Potential?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at which player already on the roster has the highest overall potential.

20 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Clayton Keller Spotted with “A” On New Sweater

Just under a month before the Utah Hockey Club's Inaugural season begins on October 8, franchise star and forward Clayton Keller was spotted at the NHL Player Media Day Event with an "A" on his sweater.

32 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Wyoming Presser

PROVO, Utah – BYU football kicked off week three of the 2024 season with a virtual press conference from head coach Kalani Sitake. The ninth-year head coach spoke for 18 minutes with the media as his team gets set for another non-conference road trip. This weekend, it’s an old WAC and Mountain West rival, the Wyoming […]

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Fundraiser For Late Matthew Gaudreau’s Family Nears One Million Dollars

Nearly two weeks after the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, the hockey community has rallied together with overwhelming support to raise nearly a million dollars for Matthew's wife Madeline and their soon to be born child on GoFundMe.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Springville Red Devils @ Timpview Thunderbirds

The Springville Red Devils (3-1) play the Timpview Thunderbirds (1-2) at the recently renovated Thunderbird Field on Friday, September 13. 

3 hours ago

