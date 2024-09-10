Fundraiser For Late Matthew Gaudreau’s Family Nears One Million Dollars

SALT LAKE CITY – Nearly two weeks after the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, the hockey community has rallied together with overwhelming support to raise nearly a million dollars on GoFundMe for Matthew’s wife Madeline and their soon to be born child.

Gaudreau Brother’s Killed In Tragic Accident

On August 29, Johnny and his brother Matthew were cycling near Oldmans Township, NJ, when they were suddenly struck by an SUV who was attempting to pass two other vehicles. Tragically, both brothers sustained fatal injuries.

According to the New Jersey State Police, the driver faces two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The Hockey Community’s Support

Following the incident, the hockey community has rallied behind the Gaudreau family to provide as much support as possible during this difficult time.

With Johnny spending his NHL career in both Calgary and Columbus, both organizations held candlelight vigils in remembrance of their lives. Thousands of fans descended upon both memorials leaving behind collections of jerseys, sticks, candles, balloons, stuffed animals, Gatorade bottles and signage as they came together to show support.

On September 9, Johnny and Matthew’s funeral services were held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, PA. During the services, Johnny’s wife Meredith shared that she is pregnant with their third child.

A bond cemented in eternity. Meredith Gaudreau honors her late husband Johnny and delivers heartfelt messages to Kevin Hayes & Sean Monahan. Rest in Peace, Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau 🤍#CBJ | #JohnnyHockey pic.twitter.com/n40kJYVRaK — Maher Media (@MaherMediaCo) September 9, 2024

“I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby,” Meredith said. “A total surprise, but again, John was beaming and so excited. I was so nervous, again, total surprise. But his reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me even though I was driving the car.”

In addition to Meredith’s pregnancy announcement, Matthew’s wife Madeline is also expecting their first child.

Fundraiser for Matthew’s wife and Unborn Child Nearing One Million Dollars

In response to the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign was started to support Matthew’s family and alleviate some of the financial burdens they now face. Despite a goal of only $30,000, the campaign has raised over $768,000 with over 9,000 donations and counting.

“Although no amount of money can ease the pain of loss, your support on any level will help take some of the financial weight off the Gaudreau family as they navigate this journey. All donations raised will be transferred directly to Madeline to help pay for funeral expenses and baby Tripp,” the GoFundMe states.

Truly, there is no family like hockey family.

*KSLsports.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

